ALMEDIA — Haley Bull scored twice for the Blue Jays in their HAC-crossover win against Lewisburg. Kayla Keefer scored the other goal and assisted on Bull's goal in the first half.
Central Columbia, winners of four straight, had the advantage in shots 18-2, and corners 12-1.
Mckenna Meadows (6) and Izzy Wood (4) combined for 10 saves for the Green Dragons (2-2) in the loss.
Central Columbia 3, Lewisburg 0
First Half
CC: Haley Bull (Kayla Keefer), 24:47.
Second Half
CC: Bull (Kendra Strout), 0:42; CC: Keefer, 0:18.
Shots: CC 18-2. Corners: KC 12-1. Saves: Lewisburg 10 (Mckenna Meadows 6, Izzy Wood 4); Central Columbia 2 (Karsyn Cox).