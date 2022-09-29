CATAWISSA — Haley Bull and Kayla Keefer combined to score all four of the Blue Jays' goals as Central Columbia stayed undefeated at 12-0.
Loren Gehret scored the only goal for Southern Columbia (6-2-1 overall, 5-1 HAC-II) in the second half. Quinn Johnston had six saves in the match.
Central Columbia 4, Southern Columbia 1
First half
CC-Haley Bull, 11:23; CC-Bull, 3:37.
Second half
CC-Kayla Keefer (Bull), 38:40; SC-Loren Gehret, 29:12; CC-Keefer (Jackie Karafa), 11:43.
Shots: CC 12-2. Corners: CC 10-0. Saves: Southern Columbia 6 (Quinn Johnston); Central Columbia 1 (Karsyn Cox).