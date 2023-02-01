COAL TOWNSHIP — In a battle of HAC powers, the Blue Jays outlasted Shamokin.
Emmie Rowe led a balanced attack for Central (18-2) with 15 points, while Alyx Flock added 13 more.
Delilah Nazihled Shamokin (14-5) with 13 points.
Central Columbia 46, Shamokin 35
CENTRAL COLUMBIA (18-2) 46
H. Bull 0 0-3 0; Flock 3 5-8 13; Rowe 5 5-9 15; Weatherhill 2 0-0 4; L. Bull 2 2-2 7; Blake 3 0-0 7. Totals 15 12-22 46.
3-point goals: Flick 2, L. Bull.
Did not score: Kissinger.
SHAMOKIN (14-5) 35
Carly Nye 3 0-0 7; Des Michaels 4 0-2 8; Anastasia Wetzel 2 0-0 4; Ally Waugh 1 1-1 3; Delilah Nazih 5 3-7 13. Totals 15 4-10 35.
3-point goals: Nye.
Did not score: Gianna Venna, Madi Lippay, Payten Puttmann,
Score by quarters
Central Columbia;7;15;9;15 — 46
Shamokon;9;9;9;8 — 35