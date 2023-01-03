MIFFLINBURG — Caitlyn Weatherill (15 points) and Emmie Rowe (12) combined for 27 points in Central Columbia's (9-2) HAC-II win over Mifflinburg.
The Blue Jays scored in doubles figures in all four quarters of the game while the Wildcats were held to single digits in each quarter.
Ella Shuck scored six of her 10 points in the fourth quarter in the loss for Mifflinburg (4-5).
Central Columbia 54, Mifflinburg 22
Central Columbia (9-2) 54
Haley Bull 3 0-0 6; Alyx Flick 2 0-0 5; Emmie Rowe 5 2-5 12; Caitlyn Weatherill 5 2-3 15; Avery Kissinger 1 1-2 3; Lindsey Bull 2 1-2 7; Keirstin Radzwich 2 0-0 4; Madelyn Blake 1 0-2 2. Totals: 22 6-13 54.
3-point goals: Weatherill 3, L.Bull 2, Flick.
Did not score: Erin Prezioso, Ava Klingerman.
Mifflinburg (4-5) 22
Ella Shuck 3 4-4 10; Emily McCahan 1 1-2 3; Meg Shively 1 0-0 2; Jayda Tilghman 2 0-0 4; Natalie Osborne 1 0-0 3. Totals: 8 5-6 22.
3-point goals: Osborne.
Did not score: Elizabeth Sheesley, Marissa Allen, Sophie Stahl.
Score by quarters
C.Columbia;12;15;14;13 — 54
Mifflinburg;2;9;2;9 — 22