BLOOMSBURG — Alyx Flick and Caitlyn Weatherhill each scored 13 points to lead the Bluejays in the district quarterfinals.
As a team, the Bluejays converted on nine 3-pointers. Weatherhill had three while Flick and Haley Bull each nailed two.
Ella Dewald led Danville with eight points. Maddie Merrell and Maddie Sauers contributed four points apiece.
While Danville's season is over, Central Columbia will move onto the semifinals, where they will take on Shamokin at a time and date to be determined.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A GIRLS QUARTERFINAL
CENTRAL COLUMBIA 61, DANVILLE 22
Central Columbia (21-3) 61
Alyx Flick 5 1-2 13; Caitlyn Weatherhill 4 2-2 13; Emmie Rowe 3 5-8 11; Lindsey Bull 3 1-2 8; Madelyn Blake 2 3-6 8; Haley Bull 2 0-0 6, Ava Klingerman 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 12-29 61.
3-point goals: Weatherhill 3, H. Bull 2, Flick 2, L. Bull, Blake.
Did not score: Erin Prezioso, Madison Radzwich, Macy Gearhart, Avery Kissinger, Keirstin Radzwich, Haley Moore, Molly Minnig.
Danville (8-15) 22
Ella Dewald 3 0-0 8; Maddie Merrell 1 1-2 4; Maddie Sauers 2 0-2 4, Grace Everett 1 1-2 3, Theresa Amarante. Totals 8 2-8 22.
3-point goals: Dewald 2, Sauers 2, Amarante, Merrell.
Did not score: Kennedy Albertson, Lucy Pickel, Morgan Gerringer, Addison Potter, Myleigh Seese, Harper Hendrickson, Ambyr Whiting, Brooke Woll.
Score by quarters
Central Columbia;14;20;14;12 — 61
Danville;5;4;13;0 — 22