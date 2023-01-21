ALMEDIA — Four of the Blue Jays' starting five scored in double figures as Central (14-2, 6-0) dominated Mifflinburg in the HAC-II contest.
Emmie Rowe scored 16 points, Alyx Flick finished with 15 points, while Madelyn Blake and Caitlyn Weatherill each put up 10 points.
Ella Shuck scored 17 of the Wildcats' (7-7, 3-3) 27 points in the loss.
Central Columbia 67, Mifflinburg 27
Central Columbia (14-2) 67
Haley Bull 1 2-2 4; Ava Klingerman 2 0-2 4; Alyx Flick 7 0-0 15; Emmie Rowe 8 0-0 16; Caitlyn Weatherill 4 0-0 10; Lindsey Bull 2 1-2 6; Keirstin Radzwich 1 0-0 2; Madelyn Blake 3 3-6 10. Totals: 28 6-12 67.
3-point goals: Weatherill 2, Blake, L.Bull, Flick.
Did not score: Erin Prezioso, Madison Radzwich, Avery Kissinger, Haley Moore.
Mifflinburg (7-7) 27
Erin Shuck 7 1-2 17; Elizabeth Sheesley 1 0-0 2; Emily McCahan 1 2-2 4; Meg Shively 1 0-0 3; Jayda Tilghman 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10 4-6 27.
3-point goals: Shuck 2, Shively.
Did not score: Marissa Allen, Natalie Osborne, Sophie Stahl.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg;7;8;10;2 — 27
C.Columbia;18;21;17;11 — 67