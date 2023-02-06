ALMEDIA — Andrew Beagle and Jackson Gump each finished with 15 points for the Blue Jays (9-11) in their HAC-crossover victory against Warrior Run. Logan Welkom put up 12 points of his own for Central Columbia.
Mason Sheesley drained three triples and ended the game with nine points for the Defenders (10-10), while Aiden McKee and Ryan Newton each scored seven points.
Central Columbia 68, Warrior Run 40
Central Columbia (9-11) 68
Brian Prezioso 4 0-0 8; Pete Lanza 3 0-0 6; Larson Kocher 3 0-0 8; Cameron Humphrey 1 0-0 2; Jansen Sarisky 0 2-2 2; Logan Welkom 4 2-2 12; Andrew Beagle 5 3-3 15; Jackson Gump 6 2-2 15. Totals: 26 9-9 68.
3-point goals: Beagle 2, Kocher 2, Welkom 2, Gump.
Did not score: Dylan Gregory, Parker Day, Ellis Turner, Finley Huber.
Warrior Run (10-10) 40
Griffen Harrington 1 2-4 4; Carter Marr 1 0-0 2; Cooper Wilkins 1 1-2 3; Aden Lewis 1 0-0 3; Braego Cieslukoski 1 0-0 3; Aiden McKee 3 1-2 7; Mason Sheesley 3 0-0 9; Gavin Gorton 1 0-0 2; Ryan Newton 2 2-2 7. Totals: 14 6-10 40.
3-point goals: Sheesley 3, Cieslukoski, Lewis, Newton.
Did not score: Carter Sheesley, Jake Bruckhart, James Keifer.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run;10;11;12;7 — 40
C.Columbia;15;19;18;16 — 68