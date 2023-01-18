ESPY — Garrett Leitzel led three Mustangs in double-figures, but Central Columbia pulled away for the win.
Leitzel scored 17 points for Midd-West, while Easton Erb and Noah Romig added 10 each.
Central Columbia 69, Midd-West 42
Midd-West (1-10) 42
Garret Leitzel 5 4-5 17; Easton Erb 2 3-3 10; Noah Romig 3 4-5 10; Mason Noll 1 2-3 5. Totals 12 13-18 42.
3-point goals: Leitzel 3, Erb, Noll.
Did not score: Brandon Ferster, Trevor Sheaffer, Xavier Fuller.
Central Columbia (7-7) 69
Brian Prezioso 4 0-0 9; Pete Lanza 4 0-0 9; Larson Kocher 3 0-0 8; Jansen Sarisky 1 0-0 3; Ellis Turner 4 1-7 9; Logan Welkom 7 1-2 15; Andrew Beagle 4 1-2 9; Jackson Gump 3 1-2 7. Totals 30 4-13 69.
3-point goals: Perzioso, Lanza, Kocher 2, Sarisky.
Did not score: Dylan Gregory, Kemp Bowman, Cam Humphrey.
Score by quarters
Midd-West;10;9;9;14 — 42
Central;11;20;20;14 — 69