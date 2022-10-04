ALMEDIA — Kayla Keefer finished with two goals for the undefeated Blue Jays.
Maddy Blake, Haley Bull, Jaicee Karaffa, Ava Klingerman and Ella Sedor also scored for Central Columbia (13-0 overall, 9-0 HAC-II).
Addy Ohnmeiss had seven saves for the Defenders (5-8, 2-4).
It's the 10th shutout in 13 games for the Blue Jays.
Central Columbia 7, Warrior Run 0
Central Goals: Kayla Keefer (2), Maddy Blake, Haley Bull, Jaicee Karaffa, Ava Klingerman, Ella Sedor.
Shots: CC 7-0. Corners: CC 5-0. Saves: Warrior Run 7 (Addy Ohnmeiss), Central Columbia 0.