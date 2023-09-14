MIFFLINBURG — Andrew Beagle and Bryan Sirota scored twice for the Blue Jays during the HAC-II contest. Torin Karns scored once and dished out an assist as well. Central Columbia (5-1, 2-0) lead 6-0 at the half.
Collin Dreese and Moses Knepp scored both of Mifflinburg's (2-5, 0-2) goals in the second half. With the loss, the Wildcats drop their third consecutive game.
Central Columbia 8, Mifflinburg 2
First Half
CC: Jayden Crabb, 34:50; CC: Andrew Beagle, 26'; CC: Torin Karns, 22'; CC: Jaxon Crabb (Beagle), 14'; CC: Beagle (penalty kick), 12'; CC: Bryan Sirota (Karns), 3'.
Second Half
M: Collin Dreese (penalty kick), 26'; CC: Sirota, 24'; CC: Derek Blink (Anthony Sedor), 18'; M: Moses Knepp, 0:12.
Shots: CC 17-11. Corners: M 6-3. Saves: Mifflinburg 10 (Ben Pirraglia); Central Columbia 7 (Lucas Utt).