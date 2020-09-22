The Daily Item
ALMEDIA — Though Central Columbia picked up a 4-1 victory over Lewisburg in girls tennis action on Monday, the lone win for the Green Dragons was an impressive one in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action.
At No. 1 singles, Bekah Vance of Lewisburg dropped the opening set to Central Columbia No. 1 Emma Kelchner, 6-3. Vance then rallied to win the next two sets, 6-4 by a 7-4 score in third-set tiebreak.
“The two had multiple long rallies in their match and Bekah played with a lot of heart,” Lewisburg coach Sam Harer said. “I was very proud of how Bekah made a lot of adjustments to her game throughout the match to come up with the win.”
Central Columbia improves 10-0 overall, 8-0 in HAC-II. Lewisburg drops to 2-7 overall and HAC-II.
Central Columbia 4, Lewisburg 1
Singles
Bekah Vance (Lew) def. Emma Kelchner, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4); Megan Minnig (CC) def. Ayra Tufail, 6-1, 6-2; Isabelle McHugh (CC) def. Sofia Waughen, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
Grace Roberts-Lexie Lehman (CC) def. Grace Hilkert-Bridget Kinnaman, 6-3, 6-2; Emma Crawford-Maggie Vandermark (CC) def. Mia Kazakavage-Autumn Sena, 6-4, 6-4.
n Williamsport 3,
Shikellamy 2
WILLIAMSPORT — Mary Hillman picked up a win in a third-set tie-break to help the Millionaires to the HAC-I victory.
Kiersten Strohecker won in straight sets for the Braves at No. 2 singles, 6-4, 6-1. The No. 2 doubles team of Allie Minnier and Lily Wiest won spilt two sets at 7-5, before winning the third set, 6-3, for Shikellamy.
Williamsport 3, Shikellamy 2
Singles
Mary Hillman (W) def. Melanie Minnier, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6; Kiersten Strohecker (Shik) def. Breanna Chicas, 6-4, 6-1; Allyson McCann (Will) def. Olivia Weaver, 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles
Mairead Ferry-Emma Campbell (Will) def. Kelly Sprenkel-Anne Norris, 6-4, 6-2; Allie Minnier-Lily Wiest (Shik) def. Abby Robertson-Shay Robinson, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.
n Hughesville 3, Danville 2
HUGHESVILLE — The Spartans swept the singles matches to take the HAC-II victory.
Mahek Kotru and Marianna Arnabar won at No. 1 doubles for the Ironmen, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6, while Kyra Welliver and Jordan Brookhart picked up the victory at No. 2 singles also in three sets (6-4, 6-7, 6-4).
Three of the matches went into three sets, two needing tiebreakers to decide.
Hughesville 3, Danville 2
Singles
Madison Entz (H) def. Paige Holcombe, 6-2, 6-3; Marley Green (H) def. Cara Bohner, 6-4, 6-1; Maria Duff (H) def. Sarah Bhanushali, 7-6, 2-6, 6-7.
Doubles
Mahek Kotru-Marianna Arnabar (D) def. Gina Budman-Kylie Leibersohn, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6; Kyra Welliver-Jordan Brookhart (D) def. Kylie Kilgore-Hanna Wertz, 6-4, 6-7, 6-4.
n Jersey Shore 5,
Mifflinburg 0
JERSEY SHORE — The Bulldogs didn’t drop a set in rolling to the HAC-I victory over the Wildcats.
Jersey Shore 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
Sam Machmer (JS) def. Rockell Keister, 6-1, 6-3; Riley Frazier (JS) def. Kylie Vasbider, 6-1, 6-2; Breonna Porter (JS) def. Rebecca Reimer, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Celia Shemory-Hayley Shadle (JS) def. Kooper Haines-Kisa Elliot, 6-4, 6-2; Rahel-Hartell (JS) def. Kassidy Reed-Alexis Scopelliti, 6-0, 6-2.