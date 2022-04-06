ALMEDIA — Midd-West lefties Griffin Paige and Caden Wolfley combined to strike out 14 batters in six innings Wednesday, but Central Columbia got home runs from two of its Division I college prospects to win the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II game, 3-2.
Trystan Crawford, a Lehigh University pledge, broke a 2-all tie with a solo shot to left field in the bottom of the sixth inning. He then capped a complete-game victory by pitching a 1-2-3 seventh and finishing with eight strikeouts. Crawford faced only one batter over the minimum through the final six innings, getting inning-ending double plays in the fifth and sixth.
The Mustangs (1-2 overall, 1-2 HAC-II), lost their second one-run game to a division contender in three days following Monday's 5-4 loss to Loyalsock. They led 2-0 on Wednesday on Trevor Sheaffer's first-inning double. Sheaffer's run-scoring hit with one out followed consecutive singles by Easton Erb and Caden Wolfley to open the game.
Paige, a junior, fanned eight and walked one over four innings of two-hit ball. He gave up a leadoff homer to George Washington recruit Cade Davis in the second inning. The Blue Jays knotted the score later in the second on an infield error.
Wolfley took the ball in the fifth after Paige threw 60 pitches (41 strikes). The sophomore recorded all six of his outs via strikeout, allowing only a fifth-inning single and Crawford's go-ahead homer.
Central Columbia 3, Midd-West 2
Midd-West;200;000;0 — 2-3-1
Central Columbia;020;001;x — 3-4-0
Griffin Paige, Caden Wolfley (5) and Matt Weimer. Trystan Crawford and Wagner.
WP: Crawford. LP: Wolfley.
Midd-West: Easton Erb 1-for-2, run; Wolfley 1-for-3, run; Trevor Sheaffer 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs.
Central Columbia: Matt Bierly 1-for-3; Crawford 1-for-3, home run (6th, solo), run, RBI; Cade Davis 1-for-3, home run (2nd, solo), run, RBI; Dylan Groshek 1-for-2.