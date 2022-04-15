BLOOMSBURG — Lewisburg’s Will Cecchini was the final competitor to walk off the court Thursday after the Green Dragons took on Central Columbia in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II boys tennis.
Cecchini was greeted by his entire team, and the group celebrated his grueling achievement that got Lewisburg its only point of the day.
Cecchini won 10-4 in a super tiebreak after coming from behind to defeat Central Columbia’s Bryce Hazzard.
It did little to change the outcome as the Blue Jays pulled out a 4-1 win over the Green Dragons (5-3).
Cecchini and Hazzard played the longest match of the day.
“Pressure-wise, I knew it would be (important) to be the only person on the team who won,” Cecchini said. “It was huge. It was absolute euphoria.”
Cecchini let out a loud cheer when he won the final point. Both players were clearly tired after playing two sets, but Cecchini got up quickly in the tiebreak, leading 7-2.
Cecchini rallied after losing the first set for a 2-6, 6-4, (10-4) victory at second singles
In the top single match, Central Columbia's Jordan Baker and Eddie Monaco delivered a solid performance on both sides.
The opening set got close, but Baker made a charge at the end to close out the set. He started to get his serve going and returned anything Monaco sent his way.
“Consistency was the key,” Baker said. “I was about keeping balls in and making him move side-to-side and up and down. It was just about getting him to move around the court.”
Baker pulled away in the second set for a 6-4, 6-0 win for the Blue Jays (8-2).
“I just kept my game and stayed consistent,” Baker said. “It worked for me.”
CENTRAL COLUMBIA 4, LEWISBURG 1
Singles
Jordan Baker (CC) def. Eddie Monaco 6-4, 6-0; Will Cecchini (L) def. Bryce Hazzard 2-6, 6-4, (10-4); Brady Madden (CC) def. Greyson Azeiedo 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
Matt Getz-Adam Lang (CC) def. Sar Uishwakarma-Erich Stiner 6-4, 6-1; Luke Hottenstein-Dominic Valentino (CC) def. Alexey Rosenberg-Grant Rowe 6-1, 6-0.