ALMEDIA — Trystan Crawford highlighted Central Columbia's six-run sixth inning with a three-run home run, and the Blue Jays pulled away to beat Mount Carmel 9-1 in a District 4 Class 3A baseball semifinal Tuesday.
Top-seeded Central (16-1) was blanked by Red Tornadoes freshman right-hander Drew Yagodzinskie for four innings. The Blue Jays trailed 1-0 on Casen Sandri's fourth-inning solo shot. Mount Carmel, the No. 5 seed, missed a chance to add to its lead in the fifth when Colin Lokitis was stranded at third base following a leadoff double.
In the home fifth, Central had four consecutive two-out hits to surge ahead 3-1 and chase Yagodzinskie, who struck out seven and walked one in 4 2/3 innings. Jonas Bettleyon allowed the last hit in the sequence, an RBI single to Maryland recruit Cade Davis.
An inning later, again with two outs, the Jays had consecutive singles from Brody Beaver and Alex Zeisloft (RBI) ahead of a walk. Crawford followed with a three-run homer to center for an 8-1 lead.
Crawford, a Lehigh recruit, allowed a run on three hits and struck out seven in six innings. Davis pitched around a hit and a walk in the seventh to close Central's third win this season over the Tornadoes.
Sandri, who is headed to Indiana (Pa.) finished 2-for-4 with a homer, while Lokitis and Evan Bronkoski had the other hits for Mount Carmel (12-9).
The Blue Jays will play second-seeded Hughesville (16-5) for the district title 4:30 p.m. Friday at Williamsport's Bowman Field. The Spartans knocked off No. 3 Wellsboro, 7-4, in Monday's other semifinal.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A SEMIFINAL
Central Columbia 9, Mount Carmel 1
Mount Carmel;000;100;0 — 1-4-2
Central Columbia;000;036;x — 9-12-0
Drew Yagodzinskie, Jonas Bettleyon (5), Casen Sandri (6), Damen Milewski (6) and Gavin Lasko. Trystan Crawford, Cade Davis (7) and Jansen Sarisky.
WP: Crawford. LP: Yagodzinskie.
Mount Carmel: Sandri 2-for-3, home run (4th, solo), run, RBI; Colin Lokits 1-for-3, double; Evan Bronkoski 1-for-3.
Central Columbia: Alex Zeisloft 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Joey Bierly 1-for-3, double, 2 runs, RBI; Crawford 3-for-4, home run (6th, 2 on), 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Davis 2-for-3, run, RBI; Derik Fester 2-for-4, double, RBI; Brody Beaver 2-for-3, run.