COAL TOWNSHIP — In a battle of HAC powers, the Blue Jays outlasted Shamokin, 46-35 on Wednesday night
Emmie Rowe led a balanced attack for Central (18-2) with 15 points, while Alyx Flock added 13 more.
Delilah Nazih led Shamokin (14-5) with 13 points.
The Indians led by two after the first quarter, but Central outscored Shamokin by six in the second quarter and seven in the fourth quarter to create some separation.
Central Columbia 46, Shamokin 35
CENTRAL COLUMBIA (18-2) 46
H. Bull 0 0-3 0; Flock 3 5-8 13; Rowe 5 5-9 15; Weatherhill 2 0-0 4; L. Bull 2 2-2 7; Blake 3 0-0 7. Totals 15 12-22 46.
3-point goals: Flick 2, L. Bull.
Did not score: Kissinger.
SHAMOKIN (14-5) 35
Carly Nye 3 0-0 7; Des Michaels 4 0-2 8; Anastasia Wetzel 2 0-0 4; Ally Waugh 1 1-1 3; Delilah Nazih 5 3-7 13. Totals 15 4-10 35.
3-point goals: Nye.
Did not score: Gianna Venna, Madi Lippay, Payten Puttmann,
Score by quarters
Central Columbia;7;15;9;15 — 46
Shamokin;9;9;9;8 — 35