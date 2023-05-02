LEWISBURG — Ryan Hons limited Lewisburg to an unearned run on three hits while striking out five in a complete-game victory for Central Columbia, 7-1, on Tuesday in Heartland Athletic Conference baseball.
The Blue Jays (5-5 overall, 2-5 HAC-II) erased Lewisburg's first-inning lead with a run in the second, then added three in the fourth. Larson Kocher and Parker Day each drove in a pair.
Max Mitchell knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly for the Green Dragons (7-8, 3-5), while Derek Asche doubled.
Central Columbia 7, Lewisburg 1
Central Columbia;010;301;2 — 7-11-2
Lewisburg;100;000;0 — 1-3-3
Ryan Hons and Jansen Sarisky. Jack Blough, Shea Girton (5) and Girton, Max Mitchell (5).
WP: Hons. LP: Blough.
Central Columbia: Larson Kocher 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Parker Day 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Ioannis Stout 1-for-4, run; Logan Welkom run; Hons 3-for-4, run, RBI; Alex Zeisloft run; Joey Bierly RBI; Derik Fester 3-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Aidan Smith 1-for-4.
Lewisburg: Landen Wagner 1-for-4, run; Mitchell RBI; Logan Heyman 1-for-3; Derek Asche 1-for-2, double.