SUNBURY — Warrior Run got off to a good start Saturday in its bid to earn a berth in the Class 3A girls basketball state tournament.
“Our goal was to balance out as best we could offensively and work our guards open for shots, then take them,” said first-year Warrior Run coach Rachael Herb. “I couldn’t have asked for a better start from the girls.”
The Defenders led by eight points in the second quarter, but were outscored by 17 points the rest of the way as Central Columbia won 50-41 in the District 4 Class 3A third-place game.
The Defenders (16-9) matched Central Columbia throughout the first quarter. Warrior Run never led, but tied the Blue Jays at 2, 9, 11 and 13 in the opening period.
Sydney Hoffman, Gracy Beachel and Jordan Hoffman did the bulk of the damage, and a Hartman free throw gave Warrior Run its first lead, 14-13, with 6:46 left in the half.
That free throw sparked a 10-2 Defender run which put them ahead, 23-15. Katie Watkins, Marissa Pick, Hoffman and Alayna Wilkins all scored in the run.
Central Columbia closed to within three (23-20) at halftime.
“We put Gracia (Eckenrode) on Hoffman, and told her to do her thing defensively,” said Central coach Ryan Novak. “What Gracia lacks in size, she makes up for with heart. We knew she would be a go-to for them, but to their credit, others stepped up and made big shots.”
Lauren Bull scored nine of her game-high 23 points in the third quarter, as the Blue Jays turned a 26-20 deficit into a 36-30 lead.
“We wanted to make them (Central) as tired as possible,” Herb said. “But we just ran out of steam, and committing turnovers and fouls didn’t help.”
Alison Groshek scored five of her nine points in the third quarter for the Blue Jays (16-10).
“Central’s such a good team,” Herb said. “I’m proud of the girls for facing all of the adversity they were dealt at the end of the season. This season makes me very excited for next year.”
Hoffman led Warrior Run with 18 points, while Hartman added nine and Beachel five for the Defenders in defeat.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A
GIRLS TOURNAMENT
THIRD-PLACE GAME
At Shikellamy High School
CENTRAL COLUMBIA 50,
WARRIOR RUN 41
Warrior Run (16-9) 41
Sydney Hoffman 8 0-1 18; Gracy Beachel 2 0-0 5; Jordan Hartman 2 4-6 9; Marissa Pick 1 1-2 3; Katie Watkins 1 0-1 2; Alayna Wilkins 1 1-3 4. Totals 15 6-13 41.
3-point goals: Hoffman 2, Beachel, Hartman.
Did not score: Lauren Watson.
Central Columbia (16-10) 50
Gracia Eckenrode 2 3-5 8; Alyssa Boyd 1 0-0 3; Ellie Rowe 0 0-2 0; Lauren Bull 8 7-9 23; Alison Groshek 4 1-3 9; Alyx Flick 2 1-3 5; Emmie Rowe 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 12-22 50.
3-point goals: Eckenrode, Boyd.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run 13 10 7 11 — 41
Central Columbia 13 7 16 14 — 50