MILLVILLE — The Central Columbia girls soccer team has been focused on starting well.
“That’s been what we’ve tried to do every game through the season,” said first-year Blue Jay coach Kelly Calvert.
It didn’t take long for the No. 1 seed Blue Jays to turn Thursday’s District 4 Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal into a track meet, as Central (16-2-1) raced to six first-half goals and fired 28 total shots in a 9-0 contest over No. 9 seed Midd-West.
The Mustangs found the road against the Blue Jays tough sledding. Held without a shot over the first 40 minutes, Midd-West (9-8-3) recorded its lone shot of the game with 30:54 left in regulation. By that juncture, Central led, 7-0.
“They got on us early,” said Midd-West coach Andrew Zechman. “When a good team gets on you early, it’s very hard to come back from it. We wish Central Columbia the best of luck as they move forward.”
Gracia Eckenrode scored three goals and assisted on another, Ellie Rowe had two goals, and Alyxandra Flick notched a quintet of assists as Central Columbia atoned for a 2-1 setback at the hands of the Mustangs in the regular season.
“That loss was motivational for us and was a learning moment,” Calvert said.
Central Columbia outshot Midd-West 15-0 in the first half, and 28-1 for the game.
The Mustangs got a combined 10 saves in the loss from goalkeepers Rylee Weaver, Leah Ferster and Tayla Schreffler.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A
QUARTERFINAL
At Millville H.S.
Central Columbia 9,
Midd-West 0
First half
CC-Gracia Eckenrode (Alyxandra Flick), 38:59; CC-Grace Klingerman (Ellie Rowe), 37:18; CC-Eckenrode (Flick), 27:47; CC-Eckenrode (Flick), 15:33; CC-Rowe (Lauren Bull), 4:39; CC-Klingerman (Flick), 0:20.
Second half
CC-Rowe (Eckenrode), 38:09; CC-Paige Flaugh (Flick), 22:03; CC-Maddie O’Neil, 12:39.
Shots: CC, 28-1. Corners: CC, 6-0 Saves: Midd-West 10 (Rylee Weaver 4, Leah Ferster 5, Tayla Schreffler 1), Central Columbia 0.