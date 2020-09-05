ALMEDIA — Kiersten Strohecker forced a second-set tiebreak in her No. 2 singles match, but that was the highlight for Shikellamy on Friday as the Braves were swept by Central Columbia in girls tennis.
Megan Minnig topped Strohecker 6-3, 7-6.
Strohecker won nine of the 22 games the Braves (1-2) captured in the loss.
Melanie Minnier at No. 1 singles, and the first doubles team of Kelly Sprenkel and Allie Minnier each won four games.
Central Columbia 5, Shikellamy 0
Singles
Emma Kelchner (CC) def. Melanie Minnier 6-1, 6-3; Megan Minnig (CC) def. Kiersten Strohecker 6-3, 7-6; Isabelle McHugh (CC) def. Olivia Weaver 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles
Grace Roberts-Lexie Lehman (CC) def. Kelly Sprenkel-Allie Minnier 6-2, 6-2; Emma Crawford-Maggie Vandermark (CC) def. Anne Norris-Lily Weist 6-2, 6-0.