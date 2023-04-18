MILL HALL — Milton and Central Mountain split Tuesday's Heartland Athletic Conference Division I meet.
Xzavier Minium helped the Black Panthers win the boys meet after winning three events. Minium finished first in the 100 (11.66), 200 (23.45) and triple jump (37-10).
Ryan Bickhart also won first in three events. Bickhart picked up wins in the 800 (2:20.45), 1,600 (5:16.53) and 3,200 (11:06.45).
Ashton Krall and Logan Dawes also won two events each. Krall earned first in the 300-meter hurdles (48.39) and long jump (18-09). Dawes won first in the shot put (49-00) and discus (127-07).
Mackenzie Lopez won three events for the girls team. Lopez won both hurdling events after earning times of 16.87 and 50.38 seconds in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles, respectively. Lopez also picked up a win in the javelin with a mark of 110-01. The Black Panthers swept in javelin after Amelia Gainer and Alysia Prieto finished in second and third place, respectively.
Boys: Milton 86.50, Central Mountain 62.50
100: Xzavier Minium (M) 11.66, Garrison Lucas (CM) 11.74, Jordan Donahay (CM) 11.85. 200: Xzavier Minium (M) 23.45, Garrison Lucas (CM) 23.84; Jordan Donahay (CM) 24.47. 400: Sam Wible (CM) 55.74, Zane Cooper (CM) 57.06, Trey Locke (M) 57.12. 800: Ryan Bickhart (M) 2:20.45, Skylar Small (CM) 2:25.11, Tristen Steiner (M) 2:33.12. 1,600: Ryan Bickhart (M) 5:16.53, Skylar Small (CM) 5:20.47, Aaron Treibley (M) 5:53.19. 3,200: Ryan Bickhart (M) 11.06.45, Damien Winner (CM) 10:45.28, Chance Benshoff (M) 12:20.95. 110 Hurdles: Joel Langdon (M) 16.93, Mitchell Spicher (CM) 18.77. 300 Hurdles: Ashton Krall (M) 48.39, Jake Harris (M) 50.26, Mitchell Spicher (CM) 50.75. 400 Relay: Central Mountain A (Eddie Newman, Jordan Donahay, Peyton Jones, Garrison Lucas), 46.00. 1,600 Relay: Central Mountain A (Skylar Small, Colby Bakaj, Zane Cooper, Sam Wible), 3:50.68. 3,200 Relay: Milton A, 9:45.95. High Jump: AJ Wendt (M) 5-6, Joel Langdon (M) 5-6, Hunter Hoy (CM) 5-2. Pole Vault: Anthony Wendt (M) 13-3, Trey Locke (M) 10-0, Kyle Driebelbis (CM) 9-0. Long Jump: Ashton Krall (M) 18-9, Isaiah Brinker (CM) 18-9, Billy Newman (CM) 18-1. Triple Jump: Xzavier Minium (M) 37-10, Ashton Krall (M) 37-9, Hunter Hoy (CM) 375-1/2. Shot Put: Logan Dawes (CM) 49-0, Hunter Zettlemoyer (M) 37-3, Ethan Fisher (M) 34-0. Discus: Logan Dawes (CM) 127-7, Cooper Bottorf (CM) 113-11, Hunter Zettlemoyer (M) 109-10. Javelin: Jace Brandt (M) 155-1, Carnell Noone (CM) 141-11, Lucas Radke (M) 137-4.
Girls: Central Mountain 81.50, Milton 68.50
100: Rachel Hall (CM) 12.97, Macy Plowman (CM) 13.54, Julia Schubach (CM) 13.60. 200: Macy Plowman (CM) 27.89, Rachel Hall (CM) 28.17; Vanelys Cintron-Reyes (M) 30.33. 400: Julia Schubach (CM) 1:05.34, Emma East (M) 1:08.54, Sara Dewyer (M) 1:09.41. 800: Samantha Roarty (M) 2:37.55, Abbey Wolfe (CM) 2:38.99, Kiley Long (M) 3:07.58. 1,600: Abbey Wolfe (CM) 5:44.76, Samantha Roarty (M) 5:54.22, Jayden Mather (M) 6:27.13. 3,200: Abbey Wolfe (CM) 12:57.57, Jayden Mather (M) 14:04.78, Emma East (M) 14:32.46. 100 Hurdles: Mackenzie Lopez (M) 16.87, Sarah Hall (CM) 17.19, Jocelyn Wiseman (CM) 17.20. 300 Hurdles: Mackenzie Lopez (M) 50.38, Lydia Crawford (M) 53.32, Camryn Blair (CM) 53.65. 400 Relay: Central Mountain A (Macy Plowman, Lily Hendricks, Sarah Hall, Rachel Hall), 52.09. 1,600 Relay: Central Mountain A (Julia Schubach, Camryn Blair, Sofia Dressler, Catherine Lavallee), 4:35.92. 3,200 Relay: Milton A, 11:38.67. High Jump: Abigail Zimmerman (CM) 4-4, Elizabeth Schrock (M) 4-4, Lillian Downing (CM) 4-2. Pole Vault: Rachel Hall (CM) 8-0, Morgan Reiner (M) 7-0, Campbell Park (CM) 7-0. Long Jump: Lily Hendricks (CM) 16-1, Gracelyn Stacey (CM) 15-10 1/2, Sophia Hoy (CM) 14-6. Triple Jump: Lily Hendricks (CM) 34-5, Elizabeth Schrock (M) 29-11 1/2, Sara Dewyer (M) 29-0. Shot Put: Allasandra Dicostanzo (M) 28-9, Brianna Gordner (M) 25-11, Jacey Tripp (CM) 23-8. Discus: Grace Rizzo (CM) 86-9, Alysia Prieto (M) 82-9, Brianna Gordner (M) 79-4. Javelin: Mackenzie Lopez (M) 110-1, Amelia Gainer (M) 106-9, Alysia Prieto (M) 90-2.