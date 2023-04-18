SELINSGROVE — The Wildcats scored 10 runs in the last four innings to mercy rule the Seals.
Allison Linninger blasted a home run and finished with three RBIs for the Wildcats. Harley Kuhnes also hit a home run. Kuhnes and Kelsey Burrows each registered a pair of RBIs.
Kylee Hessek went 1-of-2 for the Seals and earned an RBI for the Seals.
Central Mountain 12, Selinsgrove 2 (6 innings)
C.Mountain;115;122 — 12-14-1
Selinsgrove;001;010 — 2-3-5
WP: Adalynn McKeague. LP: Kiersten Dupert.
Central Mountain: Katelyn Bowman 1-for-4, double, run; Madisyn Wian 2-for-3, double, 2 runs; Haleigh Peters 2 runs; Madison Hardy 2-for-4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Gracie Saar 1-for-4; Allison Linninger 1-for-3, HR, 3 RBIs; Kelsey Burrows 2-for-4, double, run, 2 RBIs; Sophie Mitchell 2-for-4, double, 2 runs; Harley Kuhnes 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs; Audrey Walker 1-for-2.
Selinsgrove: Cassidy Shay run; Kylee Hessek 1-for-2, RBI; Katelyn Eisley 1-for-3; Alyvia Herrold 1-for-2, double, run.