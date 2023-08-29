LEWISBURG — The Wildcats had the four best scorers in the HAC-I match at Bucknell GC on Tuesday as Steven Heverly finished three over-par with a 40, while the trio of Stevan Fisher, Griffin Walizer, and Evan Walker each had 41.
Mitch Widerquist scored a 45 for Lewisburg in the loss.
Central Mountain 163, Lewisburg 198
at Bucknell Golf Club
Central Mountain: Steven Heverly, 40; (tie) Stevan Fisher, Griffin Walizer and Evan Walker, 41.
Lewisburg: Mitch Widerquist, 45; Zach Engle, 48; Jacob Gose, 51; Lexi Schmadel, 54.