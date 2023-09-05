SELINSGROVE — The Seals' (1-4) lone match point came in the third singles game when Mckenna Ulrey defeated Ellie Harry 6-1, 6-3.
Central's Teresa Temple won a tiebreaker in the first set of the second singles game against Alaina Liesenfeld.
The Wildcats clinched the HAC-I match by sweeping both doubles games.
Central Mountain 4, Selinsgrove 1
Singles
Addison Lindsay (CM) def. Eden Miller 6-0, 6-0; Teresa Temple (CM) def. Alaina Liesenfeld 7-6 (7-3 TB), 6-2; Mckenna Ulrey (S) def. Ellie Harry 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
Catie Lugg & Jocelyn Sprout (CM) def. Khylee Haines & Miah Bassler 6-1, 4-6, 6-4; Audra Eaton & Emily Brinker (CM) def. Berkeley Fertig & Nicole Webster 6-2, 6-0.