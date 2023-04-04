MILTON — Central Mountain didn't drop a set in the singles matches in the victory.
The Black Panthers forced the third and decisive sets in both doubles matches, but dropped both matches.
Central Mountain 5, Milton 0
Singles
Asher Talbot (CM) def. Trace Witter 6-0, 6-0; Joe McClusky (CM) def. Hagan Hanselman-Reiger 6-0, 6-1; Joe Caimi (CM) won via forfeit.
Doubles
Nate Brinker- & Jackson Proctor (CM) def. Gaven Russell-Keagan Gill 6-1, 5-7 (10-4 Supertiebreaker); Nick Piergullini-Tim Brinker (CM) def. Tyler Geiswite-Deven Shoemaker 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.