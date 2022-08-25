SUNBURY — Allison Minnier and Sabrina Doebler each won four games in singles matches for Shikellamy, but Central Mountain overcame the challenges to sweep the Braves.
Shikellamy's first doubles team of Shannon Sprenkle and Maggie Johnson also pushed the Wildcats in a 6-4, 6-2 loss.
Central Mountain 5, Shikellamy 0
Singles
Claire Long (CM) def. Allison Minnier 6-2, 6-2; Zeta Blesh (CM) def. Megan Strohecker 6-0, 6-2; Teresa Temple (CM) def. Sabrina Doebler 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
Ellie Gondy/Bree Weaver (CM) def. Shannon Sprenkle/Maggie Johnson, 6-4, 6-2; Catie Lugg/Ellie Harry (CM) def. Dairelis Torres/Erica Leitzel, 6-0, 6-0.