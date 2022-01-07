MILL HALL — Hayden Pardoe scored a game-high 23 points, and the Wildcats never trailed in the HAC-I contest.
Jack Hanna added 14 points for Central Mountain (4-5 overall, 4-2 HAC-I), which won its second straight league game.
Cayan Micieki and Joseph Hile each had 10 points to lead the Indians (6-3, 3-2).
Central Mountain 59, Shamokin 43
Central Mountain (4-5) 59
Jack Hanna 5 1-3 14, Essex Taylor 2 0-0 4, Hayden Pardoe 9 3-6 23, Brett Gerlach 1 1-2 3, Cayde McCloskey 3 2-2 10, Brady Myers 0 0-1 0, Ashton Probst 1 1-2 3. Team totals: 21 8-16 59.
3-point goals: Hanna (3), McCloskey (2), Pardoe (2).
Did not score: Owen Persun, Ethan Simmons, Levi Schlesinger.
Shamokin (6-3) 43
Cayan Micieki 5 0-0 10, Joseph Hile 5 0-0 10, Case Lichty 3 0-0 6, Colin Seedor 2 2-2 7, Jenssyn Shuey 4 0-0 8. Team totals: 19 2-2 43.
3-point goals: Seedor.
Did not score: Connor Mattern, Cameron Annis, Joesph Tarr Jr., Dominic Michaels, Jason Leiby.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;10;10;13;10 — 43
Central Mountain;18;16;7;18 — 59