MILL HALL — Hayden Pardoe hit three 3s, and scored 23 points as the Wildcats remain tied with Selinsgrove in the HAC-I race.
Jack Hanna added 17 points as Central Mountain (15-1 overall, 7-1 HAC-I) avenged its lone loss of the season.
Joe Hile had 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Jenssyn Shuey chipped in 13 points and nine boards for the Indians (13-5, 6-2).
Central Mountain 64, Shamokin 58
Central Mountain (15-1) 64
Jack Hanna 6 3-5 17; Essex Taylor 2 1-2 5; Hayden Pardoe 9 2-5 23; Brady Myers 0 1-2 1; Xavier Persun 2 0-0 6; Levi Schlesinger 1 3-4 5. Totals: 23 11-20 64.
3-point goals: Pardoe 3, Hanna 2, Persun 2.
Did not score: Dom Longworth.
Shamokin (13-5) 58
Rylan Price 2 0-0 4; Joseph Hile 6 1-5 14; Connor Mattern 2 0-2 4; Cameron Annis 2 0-0 5; Case Lichty 5 1-1 13; Brett Nye 1 0-0 2; Jenssyn Shuey 6 0-0 13. Totals: 24 2-8 58.
3-point goals: Lichty 2, Annis, Hile, Shuey.
Did not score: Andrew Leffler.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;13;8;13;12 — 58
C.Mountain;10;14;21;19 — 64