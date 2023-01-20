SUNBURY — Behind five 3-pointers and 26 points in the game, Hayden Pardoe lead the Wildcats to the HAC-I victory.
Jack Hanna chipped in 15 points for Central Mountain (13-1, 5-1).
Xavier Fashaw scored a season-high 20 points for the Braves (5-10, 1-5). Mason Deitrich added 15 points, and Cameron Lenner chipped in 10 for Shikellamy.
The Braves battle the division leaders to a 35-35 tie at halftime, but the Wildcats took control with a 19-7 advantage in the third quarter.
Central Mountain 74, Shikellamy 66
Central Mountain (13-1) 74
Jack Hanna 4 5-6 15; Essex Taylor 3 2-2 8; Hunter Hoy 1 0-0 2; Hayden Pardoe 10 1-1 26; Brady Myers 3 2-2 9; Dom Longworth 1 0-0 2; Xavier Persun 2 1-1 5; Caleb Mahoney 0 2-3 2; Levi Schlesinger 2 0-1 4; Darius Shade 0 1-2 1. Totals: 26 14-18 74.
3-point goals: Pardoe 5, Hanna 2, Myers.
Did not score: Jeremy Reese.
Shikellamy (5-10) 66
Joniel Bruno 1 0-0 2; Ryan Williams 1 0-1 2; Cameron Lenner 4 1-2 10; Asher Moyer 3 2-2 8; Xavier Fashaw 6 5-7 20; Logan McAlister 1 1-1 3; Mason Deitrich 3 8-10 15; Brady Wilson 3 0-0 6. Totals: 22 17-23 66.
3-point goals: Fashaw 3, Deitrich, Lenner.
Did not score: Logan Fisher, Micah Moyer.
Score by quarters
C.Mountain;20;15;19;20 — 74
Shikellamy;20;15;7;24 — 66