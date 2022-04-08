DANVILLE — One swing by Madison Hardy was all Central Mountain needed to finally top Danville in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I softball Friday.
Hardy lifted a three-run shot over the right field fence for a 4-1 win in eight innings. It was the third extra-inning win for Central Mountain, which moved to 4-0 on the season.
Outside of two Central Mountain home runs and some scattered singles by Danville, offense was hard to come by as pitchers on both sides dialed in for a defensive duel.
Danville's Cara Bohner logged 13 strikeout, and scattered five hits over eight innings of work.
“Cara pitched a heck of a game,” Danville coach Jamie Strausser said. “She hasn’t felt well the last two games. Her determination shows on the mound.”
Bohner also displayed her abilities in the batter’s box, finishing as the lone Danville player to log multiple hits, including a double in the bottom of the eighth.
“Their lead-off hitter, who is also their pitcher, is a really good ball player,” Central Mountain coach Fred Caldwell said. “We tried to be careful with her all day. In the eighth inning she made good contact with the ball. We were concerned, but we had a lot of faith in our defense.”
It appeared Danville was going to mount a comeback when Dejah Jones drove a ball to deep center field. Madisyn Wain misjudged the ball at first, but turned her shoulder and made a tough one-handed catch for the inning’s first out.
“I asked the girls before the last inning if they were going to lay down or fight,” Strausser said. “They fought. The one ball went right into her glove.”
A fly out to right field stood as the inning’s second out. A little controversy struck on the final out as Cadence Shaffer attempted to beat out an infield single.
“There were a couple calls that went the other way when they shouldn’t have,” Strausser said. “I’m still proud of the girls. They played a great game.”
Jones drove Danville’s lone run home in the third inning after Emily Herriman walked to lead off the inning. Bohner followed with a single and Jones followed with one of her own.
Bohner retired four straight before Harley Kunes tied the game with a solo home run to center field.
Adalynn McKeague struck out 11 batters and scattered six hits for the Wildcats.
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 4, DANVILLE 1 (8 innings)
Central Mountain;000;010;03 — 4-7-1
Danville;001;000;00 — 1-6-1
Adalynn McKeague and Gracie Saar. Cara Bohner and Kat Kapp.
WP: McKeague. LP: Bohner.
Central Mountain: Madison Hardy 1-for-4, home run (8th, two on), run, 3 RBI; Harley Kunes 1-for 4, home run (5th, solo), RBI, run.
Danville: Cara Bohner 2-for-4, double; Dejah Jones 1-for-4, RBI.
Records: Central Mountain 4-0. Danville 2-2.