The Daily Item
MILL HALL — Senior quarterback Brett Gerlach threw for a career-high 314 yards and four touchdowns in just over two quarters of action as Central Mountain clinched its first winning season in more than decade with a 45-6 win over Midd-West in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover action.
Central Mountain improves to 6-3, and the Wildcats clinch their first winning season since finishing 6-5 in 2009.
Ryan Pentz added 103 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for Central Mountain.
Midd-West falls to 0-9 on the season, and faces Halifax in next week’s regular season finale.
Halifax (1-6) lost 70-18 to Susquenita on Friday night.
Carter Enders passed for 228 yards and three touchdowns for Halifax. Peter Ranck caught 11 passes for 162 yards and two scores.