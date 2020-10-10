COAL TOWNSHIP – Shamokin appeared to be winning the battle up front, which was what coach Henry Hynoski said this week would be the key to beating Central Mountain.
But once Peyton Johnson lined up at quarterback, faked a handoff and ran away from the Indians for a 59-yard touchdown, it was a sign of things to come for the Indians.
The Wildcats found large holes in the middle of the Shamokin defense and scored on runs of 76, 68, 61, 59 and 21 yards, all but the first one going right up the gut.
Shamokin led 12-7 at the half, but a 20-point third quarter lifted the visitors to a 41-27 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory at Kemp Memorial Stadium.
“We preached all week that it was going to be a battle up front, and whoever won in the trenches was going to win the game,” Hynoski said. “They blocked up those plays really well. We have to look at the film to see what really happened.”
But he added, That’s just gap integrity (you have to) maintain your gap and our guys were getting pushed out of their gap. It’s not like they did anything special.”
The coach noted that the pass coverage was “phenomenal.”
“Besides those long runs, I don’t know if they had any yards. It’s inexcusable. We have to look at the tape and see how we can clean it up.”
He wasn’t far off. Take away those big runs and the Wildcats were limited to 74 yards on 39 carries.
The Wildcats got TD runs of 61, 68 and 76, all in the second half, from junior tailback Ryan Pentz, a 21-yard third-quarter back-breaker from junior halfback Micah Walizer and a 59-yard TD run to open the scoring from Johnson. The latter also had a 36-yard pick six in the fourth quarter.
The Indians (3-2 overall and PHAC), who saw their three-game winning streak come to an end, scored twice in the second quarter to take a 12-7 lead into halftime on a 35-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Brett Nye to senior wide receiver Billy Delbaugh, and a one-yard TD run by junior halfback Max Madden.
The only score by the Wildcats (4-1, 4-1) to that point was Johnson’s 59-yard run. Johnson, lining up at quarterback, faked a pitch to the right, the defense bit, and he was off to the races.
Shamokin took the lead on a 10-play 67-yard drive, set up by a 14-yard completion from Nye to tight end Micah Miller on a drag pattern on fourth-and-five. Madden capped the drive with his TD, but a pass for the conversion failed.
Shamokin got the ball to open the second half, but went three-and-out.
The Wildcats went right to work as Pentz started the Central Mountain third-period avalanche with a 61-yard TD run around the left side. The PAT failed but the Wildcats had the lead back at 13-12.
Shamokin interrupted the Central Mountain scoring spree with a 14-yard TD pass from Nye to Ryder Zulkowski, and Delbaugh caught a pass from Nye for the two-point conversion to put the Indians back on top 20-13.
Central Mountain came right back and took the lead for good when, on a fourth-and-one at the Indians’ 21, halfback Micah Walizer went through a huge hole in the middle of the line untouched for the score. Tyler Weaver’s PAT made it 20-20 with 1:55 left in the third.
The Wildcats went back to the big play again to salt the game away as first Pentz rambled for back-to-back TDs of 68 and 76 yards, and Johnson’s interception made it 41-20.
The Indians added a score on a 43-yard pass from Nye to Delbaugh with 3:57 left. Shamokin lost two opportunities in the fourth quarter on a fumble and an interception.
Renninger said, “They hit us with a couple big (passes) in the first half, and that young quarterback throws a really nice ball. He’s got a real good upside.”
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 41, SHAMOKIN 27
C. Mountain (4-1) 7 0 20 14 — 41
Shamokin (3-2) 0 12 8 7 — 27
Scoring summary
First quarter
CM—Peyton Johnson 59 run (Tyler Weaver kick)
Second quarter
S—Billy Delbaugh 35 pass from Brett Nye (kick blocked)
S—Max Madden 1 run (pass failed)
Third quarter
CM—Ryan Pentz 61 run (kick failed)
S—Ryder Zulkowski 16 pass from Nye (Delbaugh pass from Nye)
CM—Micah Walizer 21 run (Weaver kick)
CM—Pentz 68 run (Weaver kick)
Fourth quarter
CM—Pentz 76 run (Weaver kick)
CM—Johnson 36 interception return (Weaver kick)
S—Delbaugh 43 pass from Nye (Carson Ososkie kick)
Team statistics
CM SHAM
First downs 15 11
Rushes-net yards 44-359 27-50
Passing yards 32 304
Total yards 391 354
Passing 5-14-0 16-33-2
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-yards 2-25 4-28
Individuals
RUSHING — Central Mountain: Pentz 15-237, 3TDs; Ben Garlick 13-67; Johnson 5-61, TD; Jason Rinker 1-1; Brett Gerlach 8-(-4); team 2-(-3). Shamokin: Ian Paul 7-31; Madden 14-21, TD; Aaron Frasch 2-2; Nye 4-(-4).
PASSING — Central Mountain: Gerlach 5-12-0 for 32 yards; Johnson 0-2-0-0. Shamokin: Nye 16-33-2 for 304 yards, 3 TDs.
RECEIVING — Central Mountain: Johnson 2-16; Nick Long 2-16. Shamokin: Ryder Zulkowski 6-129, TD; Delbaugh 5-127, 2 TDs; Colin Seedor 2-14; Micah Miller 1-14; Madden 2-13; Paul 1-7.