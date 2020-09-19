MILL HALL — The Central Mountain defense limited Selinsgrove to 131 yards of offense, and made a first-quarter Ryan Pentz TD run stand up, as the Wildcats improved to 2-0 with a 7-3 victory over the Seals on Friday night in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action.
Pentz scored with 2:35 left in the first quarter from 17 yards out for a 7-0 advantage.
The Seals broke through when Brandon Hile blocked Selinsgrove’s fourth punt in two games, setting up Devin Pardoe’s 22-yard field goal with 6:13 left in the third quarter to cut the lead to 7-3.
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 7,
SELINSGROVE 3
Selinsgrove (1-1) 0 0 3 0 — 3
Central Mtn (2-0) 7 0 0 0 — 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
CM-Ryan Pentz 17 run (Tyler Weaver kick)
Third quarter
S-FG Devin Pardoe 22
TEAM STATISTICS
S CM
First downs 7 10
Rushes-net yards 22-38 36-96
Passing yards 93 81
Passing 10-24-1 9-15-1
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 7-65 3-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Selinsgrove: Coy Bastian 9-29; Teague Hoover 8-5; Ryan Aument 5-4. Central Mountain: Ryan Pentz 18-78, TD; Peyton Johnson 4-17; Micah Walizer 8-16; Brett Gerlach 6-15.
PASSING — Selinsgrove: Bastian 10-24-1 for 93 yards. Central Mountain: Gerlach 9-15-1 for 81 yards.
RECEIVING — Selinsgrove: Brett Foor 4-38; Nate Aument 2-30; Brandon Hile 2-18; Scott Kissinger 1-5; Corey Rumberger 1-2. Central Mountain: Nate Long 3-44; Johnson 3-21; Ben Garlick 1-11.
n Southern Columbia 41,
Bloomsburg 0
CATAWISSA — Gavin Garcia scored three touchdowns, and Jake Davis caught a pair of TD passes as Southern Columbia rolled to a 41-0 win over Bloomsburg in its season opener.
The Tigers, whose season was delayed by a COVID-19 circumstance, scored three times in the opening quarter en route to a 35-0 halftime lead.
Garcia ran for a 25-yard touchdown and returned a punt 74 yards to the end zone in the first period. He also had a 65-yard scoring run on the final play of the half. Garcia finished with 144 yards on nine carries.
Davis opened the scoring with a 17-yard reception from Liam Klebon, and also pulled in a 36-yard TD from Greyson Shaud in the second quarter.
Bloomsburg ran the ball 19 times for minus-11 yards.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 41,
BLOOMSBURG 0
Bloomsburg (0-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Southern Col. (1-0) 21 14 6 0 — 41
Scoring summary
First quarter
SC-Jake Davis 17 pass from Liam Klebon (Isaac Carter kick), 5:27
SC-Gavin Garcia 25 run (Carter kick), 3:04
SC-Garcia 74 punt return (Carter kick), 0:31
Second quarter
SC-Davis 36 pass from Greyson Shaud (Carter kick), 8:52
SC-Garcia 65 run (Carter kick), 0:0
Third quarter
SC-Braeden Wisloski 46 run (no attempt), 6:03
TEAM STATISTICS
B SC
First downs 7 14
Rushes-net yards 19-(-11) 34-306
Passing yardage 107 74
Comp-Att-Int 11-27-2 4-10-1
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-0
Penalties-yards 2-29 6-66
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bloomsburg: Luke Patora 5-17; Brody Hock 1-1; Nasir Heard 1-(-2); Jack Howell 12-(-27). Southern Columbia: Gavin Garcia 9-144, 2 TDs; Braeden Wisloski 6-71, TD; Trevor Yorks 3-43; Braden Heim 7-28; Matt Masala 3-19; Connor Gallagher 2-6; Tyler Arnold 1-5; Team 1-(-4); Liam Klebon 2-(-6).
PASSING — Bloomsburg: Howell 11-27-2, 107 yds. Southern Columbia: Klebon 2-3-0, 38 yds., TD; Greyson Shaud 2-7-1, 36 yds., TD.
RECEIVING — Bloomsburg: Hock 5-52; Daniel Guzevich 3-33; Madden Locke 1-9; Aaron Williams 1-9; Michael Widom 1-4. Southern Columbia: Jake Davis 2-53, 2 TDs; Wisloski 1-21; Garcia 1-0.
n Hughesville 37,
Warrior Run 13
HUGHESVILLE — The Spartans rolled up 385 yards on the ground, and quarterback Joey Swink threw two touchdowns in Hughesville’s victory.
Hughesville (1-1) struck first when Swink found Colton Yocum for a 5-yard TD with 3:28 left in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead. The Defenders answered with Nathan Michael hit Spencer Tanner with a TD pass to take a 7-6 lead with Noah Pick knocked home the PAT.
The Spartans scored the next three touchdowns — a Swink 1-yard TD run, a Yocum 24-yard TD jaunt, and a Swink to Mikey Dylina 52-yard scoring strike — to open up a 24-7 lead.
Yocum finished with 190 yards rushing for Hughesville.
HUGHESVILLE 37,
WARRIOR RUN 13
Warrior Run (0-2) 0 7 6 0 — 13
Hughesville (1-1) 6 12 6 13 — 37
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
H-Colton Yocum 5 pass from Joey Swink (kick blocked)
Second quarter
WR-Spencer Tanner 5 pass from Nathan Michael (Noah Pick kick)
H-Swink 1 run (kick failed)
H-Yocum 24 run (pass failed)
Third quarter
H-Mikey Dylina 52 pass from Swink (kick failed)
WR-Justin Blair 2 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
H-Yocum 34 run (Cassie Heiney kick)
H-Swink 3 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
WR H
First downs 8 23
Rushes-net yards 32-111 54-385
Passing yards 36 62
Passing 2-8-0 4-4-0
Fumbles-lost 3-2 3-0
Penalties-yards 6-48 9-79
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Warrior Run: Justin Blair 15-70, TD; Roman Pierce, 5-17; Xander Beaver 1-9; Ryan Newton 2-7; Logan Smedley 1-8; Nathan Michael 7-3; Hunter Rovenolt 1-(-3). Hughesville: Colton Yocum 23-190, 2 TDs; Devin Swank 6-74; Brenden Knight 10-62; Mikey Dylina 4-32; Chaz Neidig 3-18; Aiden Barlett 3-12; Joey Swink 5-(-3), 2 TDs.
PASSING — Warrior Run: Michael 2-8-0 for 36 yards, TD; Hughesville: Swink 4-4-0 for 62 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Warrior Run: Coltin Pentycofe 1-31; Spencer Tanner 1-5, TD. Hughesville: Dylina 1-52, TD; Justin Fowler 1-7; Yocum 1-5, TD; Swank, 1-(-2).