SUNBURY — It wouldn't seem that there'd be much for Shikellamy to feel good about in light of an 11-run loss, but the Braves had an awful lot to appreciate Friday.
Before a pitch was thrown, the program honored its nine-member senior class — seven of them starters, who were catalysts in an extraordinary 11-game winning streak.
Then, when a pitch was thrown, it was junior right-hander Kaden Hoffman making his long-anticipated first appearance of the season in a return from shoulder surgery.
So although Central Mountain bashed its way to a seven-run second inning and a 13-2 win that tightened the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I race, Shikellamy was in no real hurry to turn the page.
"I think all year we've preached family and commitment to each other, and with this group of kids a lot of it comes down to leadership and the will to win," said Braves coach Derek Alex. "These guys have come a long way in seven weeks. There's been a lot of good baseball. We just went 2-1 against probably the toughest week that anyone's going to play in the area. I think they should be proud of that, as well."
Shikellamy (12-4) topped two Division I pitching prospects in Selinsgrove's Ryan Reich (Seton Hall) and Central Mountain's Aiden Major (West Virginia) before the Wildcats' Cru Stover limited the Braves to one hit over 5 2/3 innings Friday. The early-week wins, however, kept Shikellamy atop the HAC-I standings at 11-3 with two division games to play. Central Mountain (12-4, 10-3) has three HAC-I games remaining, and Selinsgrove (13-5, 10-4) has a pair left before a champion is crowned.
The Braves lead Montoursville 9-3 in the fifth inning of a game that was suspended on May 3. If they can close that out when the game is resumed Wednesday, they'd need to beat Mifflinburg the following day to clinch at least a share of the HAC-I title. It would be the program's first in the 13-year-old conference.
"It's what we envisioned," said Alex. "I thought we were going to be very, very good last year. I knew we were going to be a good baseball team (this season), but you never know how it's going to play out. I'm very pleased, and I'm proud of these young men because of everything they've achieved so far."
Hoffman figured to be key to Shikellamy's success before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2019 season, and a football injury kept him off the mound for 15 games this season.
As a freshman, Hoffman was the Braves' workhorse, going 4-4 for a 6-14 squad with a 3.92 ERA over a team-high 44 2/3 innings. No other pitcher threw as many as 30 innings in 2018.
During the most recent football season, the 6-foot-2 lineman tore the labrum in his right shoulder and had surgery in October.
"I've been on a really long recovery since then because I had to get my bicep repaired, and I'm still not completely there but we're getting there," he said. "It was kind of hard to get back to throwing within a short period of time, so I just need to gradually keep progressing and getting better. Hopefully by next year I'll be 100 percent again."
Though he was kept out of Shikellamy's rotation, he appeared in all 15 games prior to Friday (often as the DH), batting .310 with 15 RBIs and 11 runs scored. He began to swing a bat about a month before the season began, and started to soft toss in late March.
Friday's start was his first in a high school game since May 10, 2019.
"I was very excited to go back out there because I haven't pitched in like eight months in a (fall league) game, so today was very special," Hoffman said. "I gave up a couple hits, and that wasn't too fun, and it got a little sore in the second inning, but it was OK."
Hoffman retired the Wildcats in nine pitches (six strikes) to open Friday's game, and the Braves got him a 2-0 lead with the help of four Central Mountain errors in the bottom of the first.
Wildcats catcher Cy Probst belted his third offering of the second inning for a solo homer. Hoffman allowed a series of one-out hits that tied the score before he was relieved by sophomore Dominic Angelillo after throwing 23 pitches (16 strikes).
"We talked about it earlier in the week, to see what we have with him, and then we could give him a little bit of a break and see in the postseason if we could use him," said Alex. "We've been very successful with the three guys we've been going to in (Mason) Deitrich, (Wyatt) Faust and Davis (Marshall), but we wanted to see if we had one more. So it was a good experiment, and I think it's something he can build off because mentally you have to break that wall down.
"It was very encouraging for him to come out and throw, and I thought he had pretty good stuff. He's worked his butt off to come back and help us this year."
Central Mountain's Kaden Falls and Major both hit two-run homers in the seven-run second, and the Wildcats put the first four batters on base and brought them all around in the third for an 11-2 lead.
Shikellamy senior Connor Fitzgerald was robbed of a potential three-run homer in the fifth when Wildcats center fielder Tanner Swinehart leaped to make a catch and tumbled over the snow fence.
Marshall struck out four consecutive batters during 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to keep Central Mountain from triggering the 10-run rule.
"I'm extremely proud because Wyatt Faust and Mason Deitrich both really stepped it up (as starting pitchers)," said Hoffman. "They've just been dealing the past four weeks, throwing great and playing great baseball. I knew this was going to be a special group because so many of our starters are seniors, and I've been playing with them since I was, like, eight."
Central Mountain 13, Shikellamy 2
Central Mountain;074;000;2 — 13-11-6
Shikellamy;200;000;0 — 2-1-5
Cru Stover, Landyn Carson (6) and Cy Probst. Kaden Hoffman, Dominic Angelillo (2), Ben Heemstra (3), Davis Marshall (4), Kyle Schaeffer (6) and Drew Balestrini.
WP: Stover. LP: Hoffman.
Central Mountain: Kaden Falls 1-for-3, home run (2nd, 1 on), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Peyton Johnson 2 runs, RBI; Aiden Major 2-for-5, home run (2nd, 2 on), run, 2 RBIs; Probst 3-for-5, home run (2nd, solo), run, 3 RBIs; Stover 2-for-4; Gabe Johnson 1-for-1, 2 runs; Chase Brush 1-for-4, double, 2 runs, RBI; Tanner Swinehart 1-for-3, triple, run, 2 RBIs.
Shikellamy: Duncan Weir 1-for-2, run.