MILL HALL — Led by Jason Floruss’ round of 40, Central Mountain won a golf match Thursday that featured five Heartland Athletic Conference teams.
The Wildcats finished with 175 strokes. Montoursville (190), Selinsgrove (195), Shikellamy (200) and Williamsport (231) rounded out the rest of the competitors.
Dylan DeFazio shot 46 to lead the Seals. Chad Blasius finished the nine holes in 41 strokes to lead the Braves.
Central Mountain 175, Montoursville 190, Selinsgrove 195, Shikellamy 200, Williamsport 231
at Clinton County Country Club
Note: Top four scores included in team total.
Central Mountain (175) — Jason Floruss 40, Chase Confer 44, Brady Williams 45, Zach Somers 46, Gunner Redmond 51, Peyton Newlen 74.
Montoursville (190) — Peyton Mussina 41, Cameron Francis 46, Lauren Marks 49, Gage Wheeland 54, Aiden Evans 55, Bryn Vargo 62.
Selinsgrove (195) — Dylan DeFazio 46, Garrett Harris 48, Mikey Felty 49, Garrett Howell 52, Sam Wetmiller 54, Colton Hoover 64.
Shikellamy (200) — Chad Blasius 41, CJ Doebler 46, Ben Heemstra 53, Joshua King 60, Cameron Vovakes 63.
Williamsport (231) — Nicholas Douglas 52, Andrew McCann 55, Evan Whitford 60, Chris Reeder 64, Tristian Bailey 71, Jesse Polys 73.
Medalist: Jason Floruss (CM) 40.