MILL HALL — Allie Minnier and Lily Weist extended their second doubles match to a super-tiebreaker before bowing in Shikellamy’s 5-0 loss to Central Mountain in a girls tennis match Wednesday.
Minnier and Weist posted a 7-5 win in the first set against the Wildcats’ Claire Long and Bree Weaver. The second set and tiebreaker battles to Central Mountain, 6-3 and 10-8.
Central Mountain 5,
Shikellamy 0
Singles
Carolina Carpenetti (CM) def. Melanie Minnier 6-4, 6-0; Olivia Anastos (CM) def. Kiersten Strohecker 6-1, 6-4; Kati Kwiatek (CM) def. Olivia Weaver 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
Ella Talbot/Caitlyn Dale (CM) def. Kelly Sprenkel/Anne Norris 6-3, 6-0; Claire Long/Bree Weaver (CM) def. Allie Minnier/Lily Weist 5-7, 6-3, 10-8.
n Williamsport 5, Milton 0
MILTON — The Black Panthers’ Alanna Stamm won four games in the first singles match, as Williamsport only dropped eight games.
Williamsport 5, Milton 0
Singles
Mary Kathryn Hillman (W) def. Alanna Stamm 6-4, 6-0; Breanna Chicas (W) def. Brooklyn Wade 6-1, 6-1; Allyson McCann (W) def. Maddy Nicholas 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
Emma Campbell/Teagon Masty (W) def. Mackenzie Counsil/Maddy Chappell 6-4, 6-0; Shamarya Robinson/Abby Robertson (W) def. Lydia Crawford/Addy Ayala 6-0, 6-2.
n Selinsgrove 4,
Jersey Shore 1
SELINSGROVE — Avery DeFazio rallied after losing the first set to win at No. 2 singles, and Fiona Finnerty earned a straight sets win at No. 1 singles for the Seals. Selinsgrove’s doubles teams of Emelie Snook and Natalie Imhoof, and Maddie Rowan and Murphy O’Brien both won in straight sets.