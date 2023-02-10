MILL HALL — Hayden Pardoe scored 11 of his game-high 29 points in third quarter as Central Mountain knocked off Lewisburg, 69-61, in a battle of Heartland Athletic Conference division champions on Friday night.
The Wildcats — the Division I champions — fell behind by six after one period as Cam Michaels scored nine of his team-high 22 points in the first quarter for the Green Dragons — the Division II champions.
Central Mountain (19-1) took control in the middle two quarters, outscoring Lewisburg by a combined 40-19 in the second and third quarters. Jack Hanna chipped in 19 points for the Wildcats.
Jack Blough returned after missing nine games with an injury to add 12 points, while Henry Harrison and Neyshawn Mabry each chipped in 11 points for the Green Dragons (14-7), which had a seven-game winning streak snapped.
Central Mountain 69, Lewisburg 61
Central Mountain (19-1) 69
Jack Hanna 4 9-11 19; Essex Taylor 2 1-1 5; Hunter Hoy 3 0-0 6; Hayden Pardoe 11 5-8 29; Xavier Persun 3 0-0 6; Levi Schlesinger 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 15-20 69.
3-point goals: Hanna 2, Pardoe 2.
Did not score: Brady Myers, Dom Longworth.
Lewisburg (14-7) 61
Cam Michaels 10 1-1 22; Henry Harrison 4 0-0 11; Neyshawn Mabry 5 1-3 11; Jack Blough 6 0-0 12; Devin Bodden 2 0-0 5. Totals: 27 2-4 61.
3-point goals: Harrison 3, Bodden, Michaels.
Did not score: Noah Pawling, Wade Young, Tsogtoo Batbaatar.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg;21;10;9;21 — 61
C.Mountain;15;17;23;14 — 69