The Daily Item
WHITE DEER — Central Mountain had all four players shoot no worse than a 44 on the front nine of the White Deer Golf Course to claim the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I meet hosted by Montoursville on Monday.
Montoursville’s Peyton Mussina shot a 35 as the low score of the day, while Selinsgrove’s Dylan DeFazio and Central Mountain’s Jason Floruss each shot a 39 in a tie for second place.
Montoursville (13-3) finished in second place behind the Wildcats. Shikellamy (7-12) — led by C.J. Doebler (45), Chad Blasius (46) and Joshua King (49) — finished third. Selinsgrove (4-12) finished fourth.
HEARTLAND-I
at White Deer Golf Course
Front 9
Central Mountain (168): Jason Floruss, 39; Zach Somers, 42; Brady Williams, 43; Peyton Newlen, 44.
Montoursville (181): Peyton Mussina, 35; Cameron W. Francis, 44; Lauren Marks, 45; Gabe Hornberger, 57.
Shikellamy (190): C.J. Doebler, 45, Chad Blasius, 46; Joshua King, 49; Ben Heamstra, 50.
Selinsgrove (191): Dylan DeFazio, 39; Mikey Felty, 49; Garrett Howell, 51; Sam Wetmiller, 52.
Williamsport (197): Andrew McCann, 46, Trey Nicholas, 48; Evan Whitford, 50; Chris Reeder, 53.
Medalists: Mussina, 35; Defazio, 39; Floruss, 39; Somers, 42; Williams, 43.
Records: Central Mountain, 15-1; Montoursville, 13-3; Shikellamy, 7-9; Selinsgrove, 4-12; Williamsport, 1-15.
n Hearltand- Division III
WILLIAMSPORT — Central Columbia was the lone team to have four golfers in the 40s to claim the HAC-III match.
The win moved the Blue Jays (3-3) into a tie with Loyalsock (3-3) for first place.
Warrior Run finished second on the day. Hayden Woland and Sienna Tompkins each shot a 47 to lead the Defenders (2-4).
HEARTLAND-III
at Williamsport C.C.
Front 9
Central Columbia (178): Logan Conner, 42; Gavin Wagner, 43; Hunter Valles, 46; Zach Burkland, 47.
Warrior Run (200): Hayden Woland, 47; Sienna Tompkins, 47; Elliot Kelchner, 50; Alyssa Williams, 56.
Loyalsock (203): Grace Shible, 49; Cooper Lytle, 50; Jake Bombay, 50; Jackson Emery, 54.
Bloomsburg (249): Ben Sahosky, 41; Zach Thrush, 66; Tanner Matten 70; Logan Reifendifer, 72.
Medalists: Sahoksy, 41; Conner, 42; Wagner, 43; Valles, 46; Burkland, Woland and Tompkins, 47.
Records: Central Columbia, 3-3; Loyalsock, 3-3; Warrior Run, 2-4; Bloomsburg, 0-6.