MUNCY — The District 4 boys tennis team championship had a fitting ending considering powerhouses Central Columbia and Lewisburg faced off.
With all of the other matches complete, and the score knotted up, players, coaches, parents and fans huddled around the championship-clinching point at No. 1 doubles, cheering and reacting to points scored on long rallies and volleys at the net.
The Blue Jays won a three-setter to give their team a 3-2 victory, and the 2023 championship. It’s Central Columbia fifth straight district title.
Lewisburg coach Evan Lepovetsky said the end result was disappointing, but the effort was anything but.
“It’s disappointing, but at the same time, I’m just glad that I was able to see some good tennis out of both teams today,” Lepovetsky said. “I think we (both teams) made District 4 pretty proud today. I think this really puts some pressure on the rest of the state. The sky’s the limit for both teams.
“I know my team’s probably feeling the same. We’re excited just for the next match, (the) doubles (tournament) and next season to do it again.”
Lewisburg’s Alexey Rosenberg and Sarthak Vishwakarma won a hard-fought first set, 6-3, against Adam Lang and Elias Hosler.
The Blue Jays’ top doubles squad answered though, rallying to win sets two and three, 6-3, 6-2 and clinch the match.
“I think that’s exactly what we want to see out of some good competition,” Lepovetsky said. “We didn’t come out of it today. You play a different day it could have been totally opposite.
“That just really shows the tenacity and all the practices that all the student-athletes from both teams put in and it showed up on the court for both teams today.”
Lewisburg No. 1 Eddie Monaco IV and No. 2 Will Cecchini — the District 4 singles champion and runner up respectively — won their matches in straight sets against the same foes they faced in the District 4 singles semifinals on Monday.
Cecchini beat Matt Getz 6-0, 6-2 in his rematch, losing two fewer games, using consistent groundstrokes and numerous cross-court shots to score the first team point of the contest.
“I was pretty locked in — just never let him know your next move. I was just being unpredictable, hitting them where he would think I wouldn’t,” Cecchini said. “It was the angles. I just had him running. It’s a hot day. I just got him tired.”
Monaco beat Luke Hottenstein, 6-3, 6-2. He gave up one more game than in the semifinals, but it was a hard-earned victory. He was down 2-1 and love-40 early in the first set before rallying to even the set and didn’t look back.
“I just needed to play cleaner,” Monaco said. “Outside, in this environment, with it being the final and everything, it’s a little bit of a different feel and tone.
“I told myself just play it one point at a time, and see what happens and I just used that momentum and kept going.”
Net play and aggression helped that momentum build into a win.
“He’s (Hottenstein) athletic, he gets to a lot of balls, so because of that it’s hard to rally and win points like that,” Monaco said. “So (I try to) end points a little quicker, stay on the front foot and be aggressive. Coming to the net was the solution in some of those scenarios.”
Central Columbia’s Dominic Valentino won at No. 3 singles against the Green Dragons’ Greyson Azeredo, 6-0, 6-3.
The Blue Jay’s Luke Saracoglu and Damyan Petryshak beat Daniel Ren and Grant Row, 6-2, 6-3, to set up the showdown for the final team point in the No. 1 doubles match.
“After watching doubles play today and watching some of their singles guys that are going to be participating in doubles, I’m very confident moving into our doubles tournament here coming up (this weekend),” Lepovetsky.
“The best pairs are going to win, and Lewisburg has as good a shot as anybody.”
Lepovetsky chuckled when asked about how young Lewisburg is and the kind of Green Dragons team that likely will be on the court next season.
“We do (have a young team). It’s exciting, just in my first year of coaching just to see these guys come this far,” he said. “They were 11-7 last year. They said they knew they could be better. My goal was to coach them up and give them the opportunity to play today.
“I congratulate them (Central) for all of the hard work and effort they put in. I think just for the crowd, myself and their coach, we watched some great tennis. We’ll be back next year.”