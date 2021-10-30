MIDDLEBURG — Since P.J. Cera had seen a number of things go haywire in postseason games on a first-hand basis — or watched as his older brothers walked off disappointed — there was no way the Danville senior was going to relax even with a late lead.
The only way Cera was going to back off or take a deep, satisfying breath was if the Ironmen were up big with little time remaining or the game happened to be over.
Well, Cera was able to relax somewhat as he spent Saturday’s District 4 Class 3A semifinal on the sidelines as Danville was closing out a 3-0 victory over Mifflinburg at Midd-West High School’s Sports Boosters Park.
Cera, Nick Hand and Eric Seymour scored for Brian Dressler’s top-seeded squad (15-4), which is scheduled to face Selinsgrove (13-5-1) on Wednesday in the district final.
“It means a lot (to be playing for gold), especially last season starting 0-8 and this season starting 8-0,” Cera admitted. “The team came a long way. We have a lot of chemistry this year, and I’ve grown up around a lot of my teammates.
“And especially for my brothers (Ethan and Nick), I just want to win for them. They never got a chance to.”
Evan Haas needed to make just one save to preserve the clean sheet.
Kanon Keister finished with nine stops in goal for Mifflinburg (8-10-1), the No. 4 seed.
And while Keister made early stops on Renzo Yuasa and Daniel Hartzell — and survived a chaotic situation in front by parrying a ball off the football crossbar — Danville was able to step in front at 37:47 when some terrific build-up led to Hartzell finding Cera.
One composed finish later, the Ironmen were ahead to stay.
“The first goal was great, because all three strikers touched it,” Dressler said. “It went from Nick to P.J. to Daniel and back to P.J.”
Dameon White and Cera had later tries turned away, as Keister & Co. carried a one-goal deficit into the break. And when Keister knocked away White’s header and denied Hand a few minutes later, the Ironmen were dominating yet up only 1-0.
Once Hand buried White’s long, diagonal ball from the left flank at 50:14, Cera and his buddies could relax a little yet the all-or-nothing clash still had plenty of time left for the Wildcats to generate something positive. And when Ashton Breed was able to get in on Haas with Mifflinburg countering, the junior keeper made a dandy stop.
“I feel like that’s been the motto this season, just intensity and hard work,” Cera said. “No matter what type of game it is, just keep pushing.”
Some two minutes later, with Cera hovering just off the left hip of a Wildcats defender, he read the play and broke on the ball. Able to gain possession and create a chance, his rip was played off the crossbar. Seymour, however, cleaned everything up at 67:11.
Finally, Cera felt comfortable enough to take a deep breath. Danville, after a number of short stays in the District 4 tournament, would be playing for a championship.
“There’s no doubt we deserved to win this game,” Dressler said. “We played very well. We moved the ball well. We created a lot of good chances.”
Ritter sets record in Seals win
Nick Ritter scored four times — all in the first half — while Jace Diehl tacked on two second-half finishes, and Jake Keeney chipped in one as second-seeded Selinsgrove thumped Athens 7-0.
With his four-goal game, Ritter raised his goal total to a school-record 37 finishes. That’s one more than previous record holder Kolton Elsayed collected in 2019.
Ritter flashed his blazing speed and ability to change directions quickly to score his first two goals at 4:44 and 8:40. No. 3 arrived at 14:40, when the gifted junior nodded in a Matt Rangels corner. Ritter’s final finish came on a toe poke at 25:56, mere moments after Rangels slipped him behind the defense with a slick through ball.
“My team has been feeding me all season,” Ritter said. “I can’t get that record without them, so I appreciate it.”
“He’s a special player,” Selinsgrove coach Chris Lupolt added. “He’s very unselfish, but we need him to score. That’s part of his role on the team.”
Keeney, who assisted on Ritter’s second goal, netted his at 42:03. Diehl banged home offensive rebounds at 63:48 and 78:09, set up by saves on Keeney and Aidan Hunt rip.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS
At Midd-West’s Sports Boosters Park
DANVILLE 3, MIFFLINBURG 0
First half
D-P.J. Cera (Daniel Hartzell), 37:47.
Second half
D-Nick Hand (Dameon White), 50:14; D-Eric Seymour (Cera), 67:11.
Shots on goal: D 12-1. Corners: D 8-2. Saves: Mifflinburg (Kanon Keister-9 saves); Danville (Evan Haas-1).
SELINSGROVE 7, ATHENS 0
First half
S-Nick Ritter, 4:44; S-Ritter (Jake Keeney), 8:40; S-Ritter (Ryan Mangels), 14:40; S-Ritter (Mangels), 25:56.
Second half
S-Keeney (Ben Gearhart), 42:03; S-Jace Diehl (Keeney), 63:48; S-Diehl (Aidan Hunt).
Shots on goal: S 14-5. Corners: S 10-7. Saves: Athens 7 (Levi Kuhns 0, Grant Liechty 7); Selinsgove 5 (Jonah Erb).