Warrior Run coach Derrick Zechman doesn’t hesitate: He’d much rather be facing his team’s current situation than deal with what the Defenders have faced for the past two seasons. But that said, he’s well aware that the challenge facing Warrior Run this week and next is far from ideal.
On one hand, with three wins in its past four games, Warrior Run has tangible progress and can actually think about its first playoff appearance since 2019. On the other, the path to the postseason is a bear.
The Defenders’ final two regular season games see them match up with Mifflinburg this week and Milton next week, two teams that have a combined record of 13-3 and have only lost to unbeatens Jersey Shore and Mount Carmel aside from Mifflinburg’s loss at Milton last week. To make matters worse, injury problems have sapped Warrior Run of its depth at the worst possible time.
“But we’ve got three wins and we’ve been competitive in some of our losses,” Zechman said. “We competed with Bloomsburg, and with Hughesville, the score didn’t indicate how close the game was. We’re definitely getting better, and we’re excited and know what we have ahead of us with two good football teams in Mifflinburg and Milton.
“It’s a major challenge, but for the past five weeks, we’ve been in every game. We knew we’d be finishing with these two opponents, who are at the top of their respective divisions.”
The Defenders have known about this challenge for weeks, but there really might not be a worse time for them to play the Wildcats than Friday night. With the memories of how 2021 ended remaining fresh in Mifflinburg’s minds and a close loss to Milton steeling their focus, the Wildcats will look to set themselves up to both win back the Little Brown Jug from Lewisburg and set themselves up for a playoff run.
“We’ve got to get back on track after what happened last week and move forward,” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “That was a big emotional loss as well as the physical loss, but we’ve got another week of football coming up and we need to put that behind us. Our season is far from over, so we have to finish strong here starting with this week.”
In this game, that means keeping Warrior Run quarterback Ryan Newton from getting into a rhythm. Newton and Samuel Hall have proven a devastating combination during the young Defenders’ rise over the past four weeks, and the junior quarterback has topped 250 yards passing in all three of Warrior Run’s wins.
“There are a lot of bright spots that they have going for them,” Dressler said. “Obviously, their quarterback and wide receivers are gaining confidence each week, and they’re a young team building with a new coach.
“Defensively, we’ve got to get ourselves back into position and playing like we know we’re capable of. We’ve got to stop the ball and win those third downs to keep their offense off the field. Every single play counts; there are no plays off and no plays that you take for granted.”
That’s especially true when facing Mifflinburg, given how devastating the Wildcats’ offense can be when a team hands them free possessions. With quarterback Troy Dressler and running backs Carter Breed and Andrew Diehl leading the charge, the Wildcats have averaged 32.6 points per game and only Selinsgrove has held them under 20 points.
“We’ve got to take care of the football and we can’t have the kind of little mistakes that cost you against a team of that caliber,” Zechman said. “In every game, you’re looking to compete and try to win the game, but we’re also looking to see where we stack up. Compared to what we’ve faced the past couple weeks, Mifflinburg and Milton are both a different (caliber) team and a really good football team.”
If the current seeds hold in District 4, the Defenders and the Wildcats might get even more familiar with each other. Right now, Mifflinburg and Warrior Run would be seeded to meet in the first round of the 3A playoffs, resulting in a second meeting in three weeks.
Should that occur, Zechman admitted that it’d be a daunting task. But after suffering for so long, it’s a challenge the Defenders are happy to try to meet.
“We’re getting there,” he said. “It’s going to be a challenge, but we’re hoping to keep things competitive.”