PITTSBURGH — When Pittsburgh announced on Dec. 22 that forward Justin Champagnie would miss 6-8 weeks with a knee injury, it seemed as if the Panthers’ season could easily be derailed with the loss of their leading scorer.
Those fears proved to be unfounded as Champagnie returned to the starting lineup Saturday, and led Pitt with 24 points and 16 rebounds as the Panthers defeated Syracuse 96-76 in Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball.
Syracuse’s Alan Griffin led all scorers with 28 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Panthers’ second-half offensive attack.
Coach Jeff Capel said the team had known for a few days that Champagnie would be able to play after he returned to practice a week ago.
“He’s been champing at the bit to play, and he was able to do that,” Capel said. “He was magnificent today.”
Champagnie played 34 minutes and threw down three dunks.
“He definitely blew my expectations away,” guard Ithiel Horton said of his teammate.
After the game, Champagnie said his knee felt good. The sophomore also said he knew early on in the recovery process that he wouldn’t miss as much time as initially projected, as he estimated he’d only miss two to three weeks of game action.
“This already happened to me in high school once before, so I know how long it took me in high school,” Champagnie said of his knee injury.
The Panthers again got off to a slow start as Syracuse jumped out to a 9-1 lead five minutes into the game before the Panthers got going.
Pitt junior Au’Diese Toney scored seven points in roughly 90 seconds.
“I thought the guy that really got us started was Au’Diese,” Capel said. “His energy, the plays that he was making, offensive rebounding — and he did an outstanding job offensively against Buddy (Boeheim).”
Pitt took a 32-28 lead, but saw it evaporate and went into the locker room trailing 37-32.
“We did not end the half well, especially on the defensive end from the under-four timeout on,” Capel said. “They scored on every possession and finished on a 9-0 run.”
The Panthers’ offense exploded for 64 points in the second half, which they began on an 8-0 run. Champagnie, Horton, and Johnson each posted double-digit points in the second half as all three finished with 20 or more points; Horton and Johnson had 20 and 23, respectively. It was first time Pitt had three players score 20 or more since Dec. 20, 2018, against New Orleans.
It was an impressive offensive performance against Jim Boeheim’s vaunted zone, something the Panthers have struggled against in the past.
“We were able to penetrate it,” Capel said of Syracuse’s zone defense. “We were able to get it to the middle, the guys in the middle had poise and made good decisions. And then we made threes. That spreads the zone out, when you’re able to make 3s.”
The 20-point victory is Pitt’s largest margin of victory over the Orange since Jan. 5, 1963.