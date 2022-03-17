More than anything else this basketball season, the Southern Columbia girls wanted to win the district championship.
Check that.
More than anything else, the Southern Columbia girls wanted to beat Mount Carmel for the district championship.
You can understand why.
A year ago, the teams played a terrific district final. The top-seeded Tigers led by as many as 11 points in the first half before the second-seeded Red Tornadoes rallied for a thrilling 57-52 win.
Southern’s pain from the narrow loss was compounded by Mount Carmel’s subsequent charge to the Class 2A state crown, a three-game run in a pandemic-shortened PIAA tournament.
The Tigers were left to wonder, What if?
The only silver lining was the Tigers’ core would return intact while the Red Tornadoes had to replace four starters. Still, most observers — the teams’ coaches included as the season progressed — expected a district final rematch.
It didn’t happen. South Williamsport snapped Mount Carmel’s string of six titles in the district semifinals, forcing the Red Tornadoes to win the third-place game to make their 13th straight state playoff appearance.
Check that.
The rematch didn’t happen when expected.
Southern Columbia (28-1) and Mount Carmel (23-5) won their way to tonight’s Class 2A semifinal at Shamokin H.S. It’s the first time District 4 girls teams have played for a berth in the state final since Lourdes Regional beat Elkland in 1993. The last time two local teams met for a berth in the state championship came in the 2021 Class 2A boys soccer semifinals when Lewisburg knocked off Midd-West in penalty kicks.
“It kinda is (surreal),” said Red Tornadoes junior post Alyssa Reisinger. “Not many people can say they’re going to go face a team for the third time in one season in the Final Four — and basically archrivals.”
The Tigers, who have won 19 straight games, won each of three state playoff games by at least 20 points. They swept the Red Tornadoes during the regular season, 39-32 at Mount Carmel on Dec. 15 and 68-66 in triple overtime at home on Jan. 29.
“All those close games we played in the league really helps prepares us for these tougher games,” said Southern junior post Alli Griscavage.
Mount Carmel, on the other hand, survived its first-round matchup at Holy Cross by a point, and then rallied to avenge the South Williamsport loss by five on Tuesday.
“We and South Williamsport talked before the game, both of our coaching staffs, and the fact that there were three of four (District 4 teams) in the quarterfinals was just really impressive,” said Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano. “I think it says a lot about our district. I think our district is tough. When we say at the beginning of the season, ‘Anybody can beat anybody on any given night,’ we mean that. We’re not just saying that as a courtesy; we know these teams are good. I think it’s exciting. It gets you ready.”
When Varano took over the program during the 1996 season, Mount Carmel was 1-6 all-time in the state playoffs. Tuesday’s win made the Red Tornadoes 17-17 in states, 8-2 in the last four seasons.
“We’ve built a really good program here,” said Mount Carmel point guard Mia Chapman. “We’re very lucky to have the group of girls we have here.”
Chapman is the Red Tornadoes’ lone returning starter and only senior in the first five. Reisinger leads the team at 13.5 ppg., followed closely by junior classmate Jenna Pizzoli (11.0). Pizzoli has made a team-best 43 3-pointers, which ranks as the fourth-most in a season in program history. The team’s 124 total treys surpassed the 2018 team’s record of 115.
“You have one starter that returns, (and) the girls that are starting were in different roles last year. They weren’t the ones who were on the court for 30 minutes during a game,” said Varano. “So to get this far ... it’s just fun now. We want to win, but it’s just a huge accomplishment, I think, for this team.”
The Tigers counter with Griscavage (16.1 ppg.), junior shooting guard Ava Novak (12.2) and senior power forward Summer Tillett (11.7). Loren Gehret, a junior point guard, averages 9.1.
The 6-foot-1 Griscavage has been a force in the state tournament, averaging 24 points and 18 rebounds in three games. Novak, who is coming off a career-best 33 points and seven 3-pointers in a 84-64 win over Bishop McCort on Tuesday night, leads the Tigers by far with 62 treys.
“I knew I had the capability to shoot well, I just haven’t been shooting as much,” said Novak. “You know the quote, ‘You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take?’ I went in with that (mindset), shot, and hoped for the best.”
Daily Item sportswriter Todd Hummel contributed to this story.