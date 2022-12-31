LOS ANGELES — A bond unites Mitchell Tinsley, Hunter Nourzad and Chop Robinson simply because of the uniform they’ve worn on game days since early September.
That bond, however, is further fortified because each was part of a small three-player transfer class the program added in the offseason.
The transfer trio will conclude its season in Southern California for the Rose Bowl when No. 11 Penn State (10-2) plays No. 8 Utah (10-3) at 5 p.m. on Monday.
“I dreamed about playing like games this, for sure,” Tinsley said on Saturday during Penn State’s Rose Bowl media day. “That’s why I came to Penn State — it was to play in big games like this and win games like this. It’s definitely a dream come true, and I feel like I made the best decision.”
Tinsley’s path to Penn State and the Rose Bowl began at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. From there, the wide receiver went to Western Kentucky, where he played for two seasons before eventually arriving at State College. After enrolling early in January, Tinsley cracked the Nittany Lions’ starting rotation at wide receiver ahead of the 2022 season and brings 12 starts into the season finale. His 544 yards receiving and four touchdowns rank second among Nittany Lions wideouts.
Nourzad was the second transfer the program added when it officially brought him in from Cornell in May. Doing so reinforced an offensive line with a 20-game Ivy League starter. Penn State leaned on that experience in Week 6 following a pregame injury to Landon Tengwall. Nourzad has started seven consecutive games, and in November, he announced he would return next year for his final season of eligibility.
With Tinsley’s previous connection to the Conference USA and Nourzad’s affiliation with the Ivy League, a path to the Rose Bowl isn’t anything the two envisioned when they began their collegiate careers.
“I knew when I decided to transfer and come here that we’d be playing big games,” Nourzad said. “That’s one of the reasons you go to Penn State – to win games like these. I think that the three of us have connected on the fact that we went from an old program to a new program.”
The two are roommates, along with starting quarterback Sean Clifford.
“The three of us, I remember when they announced (the Rose Bowl berth), we were kind of sitting around and talking about what a wild experience it is and how grateful we are to get the opportunity to do this,” Nourzad said.
Robinson was the lone player with Power Five affiliation that Penn State added via the transfer portal. Although he played at Maryland last season, Penn State was one of many programs that heavily recruited the defender during his high school career. After playing linebacker and defensive end for the Terrapins, Robinson has settled into his role with the Nittany Lions on the defensive line. Robinson’s four sacks rank second on Penn State’s defense, and his 8.5 tackles for a loss are third among the unit.
For Robinson, the opportunity to conclude his first season at Penn State with a win in the Rose Bowl is confirmation that the decision he made, along with Nourzad and Tinsley, was the correct one.
‘You could just tell by everybody’s faces, like me, Hunter and Mitch, we were really excited,” Robinson said about earning the Rose Bowl berth. “Coming from a different program that isn’t the same as we’re at now, it’s just super exciting. It’s the best feeling because you know you made the right choice.”