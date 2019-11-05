LEWISBURG — The winningest class in Patriot League women’s basketball history graduated in May after the best season in Bucknell history.
The Bison then came just short of upsetting Florida State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. After that, Aaron Roussell left as the winningest coach in program history to take over at Richmond.
One thing that hasn’t changed for Bucknell is the expectations.
“The first thing that comes to mind is wins and losses, and the expectation at Bucknell is that you compete for the Patriot League championship,” first-year coach Trevor Woodruff said. “That is not going to change, hopefully never will. We try to set daily goals. Building relationships and developing habits are the nuts and bolts of what we’re doing.
“We have three core tenets. TST is what we call it — tough, smart, together. We gauge our progress on those things. Are we getting tougher? Smarter? Are we coming together as a team? If we make steps in that direction daily, then I think positive things are ahead.”
The Bison open the season tonight at Virginia and host Monmouth on Saturday.
Woodruff, who won 92% percent of the games he coached at Division III Scranton, is installing a new offense and a new defense.
“I’ve actually really enjoyed learning this new offense,” said senior Ellie Mack, Bucknell’s leading scorer who returns. “I think by challenging yourself and switching up what you’ve done for three years, it makes you figure out new ways to score and get other people open. I think it’s made us better. We’re not in the same routine that we’ve been in. It’s pushed us out of our comfort zone.”
Junior Tessa Brugler said the biggest change would be on defense.
“Defense is the foundation of everything we do,” Woodruff said. “We are going to play a different style than they did in the past. Again, we’re very team-oriented. Pack-line is the terminology for the style. We really try to keep the ball out of the three-second area, keep it out of the post.
“I think we’re a little further ahead defensively than offensively. It’s the polar opposite defensively from what they did in the past. Those habits have to change and it doesn’t happen overnight.”
Mack and Gia Hayes are the only seniors on the roster, and Brugler is one of four members of the junior class. As captains, Mack and Brugler are looking to fill the leadership void created by five seniors graduating from last year’s team.
“I think it’s been kind of a natural transition,” Mack said. “Obviously losing five seniors you create a gap in where leadership used to be. I haven’t really had to change anything I do. I’m very much a lead by example type of girl. Tessa is my co-captain, and she’s more outgoing and loud, so I think we complement each other well.”’
Brugler said: “Being a leader is exciting, and it’s challenging especially with a group of 12 girls who have different personalities. I think that’s what makes us us.”
Bucknell was picked to finish third in the Patriot League this season by the conference’s coaches and sports information directors.
“I don’t think we’ve ever been in this situation before, where we’re not predicted to be No. 1 in the league, so it’s definitely different,” Mack said. “I think people doubting us gives us added motivation because we have so much confidence in ourselves. That’s kind of putting a chip on our shoulder. I think we’re going to have a great year. Our expectation is to win the Patriot League championship and win a game in the NCAA Tournament.”
Brugler said she hadn’t given it much thought, but she wasn’t thrilled that the Bison weren’t the favorites in the preseason.
“We definitely have a target on our back,” Brugler said. “We usually do and that’s something that’s motivating for us. We’re ready for that. We’re ready for teams to give us their all. That’s a challenge we’re accepting and we’re excited for.”
A highlight of Bucknell’s schedule is a trip to Puerto Rico at Thanksgiving. The Bison are scheduled to play Howard on Nov. 27 and Cincinnati on Thanksgiving.
“Aside from yes, we get to go to Puerto Rico, I had a similar experience my first year at Scranton,” Woodruff said. “I was hired in September, and we had a trip to Vegas over the holidays. I thought that trip helped us unite. We spent time with each other outside of the gym and got to know each other as people. ... I thought that really helped us move forward in terms of relationship-building. I think this year’s trip could be similar. It will be really our first opportunity to spend an extended time off-campus and look at each other maybe a little differently.”
The Bison have already bought into Woodruff’s way of doing things.
“I think it’s just about being sharp,” Mack said. “When you have a new team, it’s easy sometimes to be sloppy and not focus on the details. That’s something coach has really been stressing — making sure we do the little things right. That way when it comes to March we aren’t making the mistakes that differentiate a win from a loss.”
Brugler echoed those sentiments.
“Coach has been stressing about details and making sure we’re focused,” Brugler said. “The expectation is always perfect. The biggest thing for us is making sure we’ve practiced as much as possible so we’re ready for whatever obstacles come our way and we’re ready to adjust, while still playing our game and knowing our principles.”
Woodruff said for now, the focus is simply on improving.
ROSTER
No. Name Pos. Yr. Ht.
2 Bridget Tobin G So. 5-5
3 Tessa Brugler F Jr. 6-1
4 Gia Hayes G Sr. 5-8
11 Taylor O’Brien G So. 5-9
12 Marly Walls G So. 5-8
14 Tai Johnson G Fr. 5-8
21 Carly Krsul F Fr. 6-1
23 Ally Johnson G Jr. 5-10
24 Autumn Ceppi F Jr. 6-1
25 Abby Kapp F Jr. 6-0
40 Ellie Mack F Sr. 6-3
52 Emma Shaffer F Fr. 6-2
SCHEDULE
Opponent Date
at Virginia Today
Monmouth Nov. 9
St. Bonaventure Nov. 13
at Quinnipiac Nov. 16
Temple Nov. 20
Howard^ Nov. 27
Cincinnati^ Nov. 28
at George Mason Dec. 4
Drexel Dec. 8
at Saint Francis (Pa.) Dec. 21
at Stony Brook Dec. 29
at Army* Jan. 2
Lafayette* Jan. 5
at Navy* Jan. 8
at Holy Cross* Jan. 11
American* Jan. 15
at Lehigh* Jan. 18
Colgate* Jan.22
at Loyola (Md.)* Jan. 25
Army* Jan. 29
at Boston U.* Feb. 1
Loyola (Md.)* Feb. 8
Navy* Feb. 12
at American* Feb. 15
Holy Cross* Feb. 19
Lehigh* Feb. 22
at Colgate* Feb. 26
Boston U.* Feb. 29
at Lafayette* March 4
^ — Puerto Rico Classic
* — Patriot League game