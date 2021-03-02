The Big Ten men’s basketball coaching landscape will likely look different next season as new faces will occupy space on their respective team’s sideline.
Penn State’s Jim Ferry is the only conference coach with an interim tag this year, but he’s not the only one who will begin the 2021-22 season with a new program. Coaches at Minnesota (Richard Pitino), Indiana (Archie Miller) and Northwestern (Chris Collins) are also feeling the heat as their squads have endured less-than-stellar seasons.
Reports circulated over the weekend out of Minnesota regarding Pitino’s status with the program beyond this season. Minnesota is on a five-game losing streak, and is 0-9 in road games this season. The Golden Gophers are 13-12 overall and 6-12 in conference games this season.
“I have now been told via a different source that Coach Pitino will NOT return to Dinkytown and will coach out the rest of the season,” tweeted Henry Lake, a host on Minneapolis’ 830 WCCO.
Minnesota’s last two losses have been against Northwestern and Nebraska, teams that are 13th and 14th place, respectively, in conference standings. The Wildcats and Cornhuskers are a combined 13-31 this season. Nebraska’s win against Minnesota gave the Cornhuskers their second conference win of the season.
On Friday, Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse decided he’d seen enough and penned a piece titled, “Richard Pitino needs to go, regardless of how Gophers finish spiraling season.”
“There has not been a prominent coach in Minnesota in the past half-century to accomplish so little and receive as many extensions as Richard Pitino, who had to be hearing the bell toll on his Gophers tenure inside the COVID quiet of Williams Arena on Thursday night,” Reusse wrote.
Indiana this season is 12-12 overall and 7-10 in Big Ten games. The Hoosiers are on a three-game skid after losses to Michigan State, Rutgers and Michigan, giving Miller a 67-55 record in his four years with the program.
Northwestern, meanwhile, has gone 7-14 overall and 4-13 in league games. The Wildcats’ 67-59 win at Minnesota last week snapped a 13-game losing streak. Collins is in his eighth year with the program, and he’s compiled a 116-133 record during that time. He guided the Wildcats to a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2014 during a season in which Northwestern went 24-12.
Well-represented
Six Big Ten teams were included in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday. Michigan (18-1, 13-1 Big Ten) moved up one spot to No. 2, swapping places with the Big 12’s Baylor.
Iowa (18-7, 12-6 Big Ten) was the conference’s biggest mover, as the Hawkeyes jumped four spots to No. 5 after posting a 16-point win against then-No. 4 Ohio State on Sunday.
Illinois (18-6, 14-4 Big Ten) improved one spot to No. 4, while Ohio State (18-7, 12-7 Big Ten) dropped to No. 7.
Purdue (16-8, 11-6 Big Ten) entered the poll at No. 23, and Wisconsin (16-9, 10-8 Big Ten) slipped two spots from No. 23 to No. 25.
The Big Ten tournament begins on March 10 and runs through March 14. All games will be played in the state of Indiana.