ARLINGTON, Texas — Aroldis Chapman got his first win since being traded to Texas when pinch-runner Josh Smith scored on Pete Fairbanks’ wild pitch in the ninth inning, giving the Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.
Chapman (5-2), acquired from Kansas City in a trade late last month, twice threw the fastest pitch for the Rangers in the Statcast era (since 2015) with 102.8 mph sinkers while striking out the side in the ninth.
All-Star rookie Josh Jung led off the bottom half with a double and was replaced by Smith, who went to third with two outs on Nathaniel Lowe’s groundout. The 1-1 pitch from Fairbanks (0-3) to Mitch Garver, a 100.4 mph fastball, went past catcher Christian Bethancourt, allowing the speedy Smith to score easily.
Tampa Bay All-Star left-hander Shane McClanahan allowed one hit through five innings and had a 2-0 lead in his return from back stiffness that kept him out of last week’s festivities in Seattle.
Tigers 3, Royals 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo.— Matt Vierling capped a three-run eighth inning with a two-run double that lifted Detroit over Kansas City and sent the Royals to their ninth loss in 11 games.
Taylor Clarke (1-4) gave up Akil Baddoo’s leadoff double, hit Riley Greene with a pitch with two outs, and walked Spencer Torkelson.
José Cuas relieved and walked Kerry Carpenter on four pitches, forcing in a run and ending Detroit’s 20-inning scoreless streak. Vierling sliced a sinker to the opposite field in right.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Nationals 7, Cubs 5
CHICAGO — Keibert Ruiz hit a two-run homer and went 3-for-3 with a double to lead Washington past Chicago.
Jeimer Candelario also launched a two-run drive in his return to the lineup, and Stone Garrett doubled twice among his three hits. Luis Garcia added two RBIs for last-place Washington.
Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom each had a two-run homer for the Cubs, who have lost three of four. Cody Bellinger got two hits, and Christopher Morel contributed an RBI single.
MacKenzie Gore (5-7) went 61/3 innings to win for only the second time since April. The left-hander allowed five runs on five hits while striking out six and walking two.
Cardinals 6, Marlins 4
ST. LOUIS — Nolan Arenado drove in four runs, Miles Mikolas threw six solid innings on two days’ rest, and St. Louis beat Miami, extending the Marlins’ skid to four games.
Mikolas (6-5) gave up three runs on seven hits in six innings. He threw three perfect innings Friday night against Washington in a game that was halted by rain.
Dylan Carlson drove in the other two runs and scored three for the underachieving Cardinals, who have won six of eight but remain last in the NL Central, tied with Pittsburgh. Before the game, President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said change was coming to St. Louis, suggesting the team may trade veterans for prospects ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline.
INTERLEAGUE
Guardians 11, Pirates 0
PITTSBURGH — Josh Naylor had three RBIs with a home run and a double, helping Cleveland rout Pittsburgh to end a four-game losing streak.
Naylor’s sixth-inning RBI double extended his hitting streak to eight games and gave Cleveland a 5-0 lead. He drove a Yohan Ramirez sinker over the left-field wall in the seventh for a nine-run lead, the last of the Guardians’ trio of two-run homers.
Steven Kwan added an RBI single in the eighth, and Myles Straw had a run-scoring infield single in the ninth. Cleveland had totaled 10 runs during its four losses.
Dodgers 6, Orioles 4
BALTIMORE — Chris Taylor hit a grand slam on an 0-2 pitch in the sixth inning, and Los Angeles rallied to beat Baltimore, snapping the Orioles’ eight-game winning streak.
Los Angeles trailed 4-1 entering the sixth before Will Smith’s RBI single. Baltimore starter Grayson Rodriguez left with men on first and second and nobody out, and for a moment it looked like Bryan Baker (3-3) might escape the jam when he induced two straight flyouts.