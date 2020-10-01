MOUNT CARMEL — Mia Chapman scored her 50th career goal Wednesday, and then added Nos. 51 and 52 for good measure as Mount Carmel defeated Danville 5-0 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II girls soccer.
Chapman opened the scoring with 5:35 to play in the first half, and then scored goals less than five minutes apart in the second half to push the Red Tornadoes lead to 3-0. Karli Madison and Talia Mazzatesta also scored for Mount Carmel.
Caillie Fish made 17 saves for the Ironmen.
Mount Carmel 5, Danville 0
First half
MC-Mia Chapman, 34:25.
Second half
MC-Chapman (Lexi Kane), 50:24; MC-Chapman, 55:08; MC-Karli Madison, 65:42; MC-Talia Mazzatesta, 77:24.
Shots: MC, 23-12. Corners: MC, 7-3. Saves: Danville 17 (Caillie Fish); Mount Carmel 8 (Gabby McGinley).
n Mifflinburg 0,
Selinsgrove 0 (2OT)
MIFFLINBURG — Alivia Ravy made 22 saves through regulation time and two overtime periods to keep Mifflinburg off the scoreboard.
Kristi Benfield stopped all 11 shots she faced to blank Selinsgrove.
Mifflinburg 0, Selinsgrove 0 (2OT)
Shots: M 22-11. Corners: M 4-3. Saves: Selinsgrove 22 (Alivia Ravy); Mifflinburg 11 (Kristi Benfield).
n Lewisburg 1,
Montoursville 0
MONTOURSVILLE — Taryn Beers scored the game’s only goal just less than six minutes in, and Lauren Gross made four saves to protect the lead for Lewisburg’s HAC-I victory.
The Green Dragons (4-3) totaled 13 shots.
Lewisburg 1, Montoursville 0
First half
L-Taryn Beers, 5:56.
n Midd-West 3,
Williamsport 0
MIDDLEBURG — Makenna Dietz scored a goal and added an assist in a second-half surge that powered Midd-West to a HAC-I win.
The Mustangs (5-3) scored the game’s first goals fewer than three minutes apart just after halftime. Dietz followed Lily Shutt’s goal by assisting on one by Rachel Keister. Dietz then scored with 21 minutes to play.
Midd-West 3, Williamsport 0
Second half
MW-Lily Shutt, 46:58; MW-Rachel Keister (Makenna Dietz), 49:41; MW-Dietz (Becca Yount), 58:50.
Shots: MW 13-3. Corners: MW 7-3. Saves: Williamsport 10 (Adelia Engel); Midd-West 3 (Leah Ferster, Rylee Weaver).
JV score: Midd-West 1-0.
n Shamokin 2,
Central Mountain 0
COAL TOWNSHIP — Sarah Hoover and Emma Kramer scored goals early and late in the first half, respectively, to power Shamokin to a HAC-I victory.
The Indians limited Central Mountain to two shots on goal.
Shamokin 2, Central Mountain 0
First half
S-Sarah Hoover (Madison Waugh), 5:10; S-Emma Kramer, 37:57.
Shots: S 15-2. Corners: S 10-3. Saves: Central Mountain 13 (Madison Briggs); Shamokin 2 (Olivia Haupt).
n Warrior Run 1, Loyalsock 0
TURBOTVILLE — Maddy Ross’ second-half goal was the difference for Warrior Run in a HAC-II match.
Warrior Run 1, Loyalsock 0
Second half
WR-Maddy Ross.
Shots: WR 7-0. Corners: WR 8-1. Saves: Loyalsock 6 (Rylie French); Warrior Run 0 (Kylee Brouse).
n East Juniata 6,
Line Mountain 1
MCALISTERVILLE — Kierstyn Fogle scored four goals, including three in the first half as East Juniata built a 5-0 lead in the Tri-Valley League win.
Leah Sankey, who had an assist, scored goals six minutes apart after Fogle’s first pair for the Tigers (4-1 overall, 4-0 TVL).
East Juniata 6, Line Mountain 1
First half
EJ-Kierstyn Fogle (Leah Sankey), 7:45; EJ-Kierstyn Fogle, 14:30; EJ-Leah Sankey (Amara Brubaker), 23:40; EJ-Leah Sankey, 29:52; EJ-Kierstyn Fogle, 33:09.
Second half
EJ-Kierstyn Fogle, 46:28.
Shots: EJ 14-3. Saves: Line Mountain 8; East Juniata 2.