Under coach Bob Chesney, Holy Cross continues to make history. Now comes the toughest test yet for the Crusaders.
The Patriot League champion Crusaders have reached the national quarterfinals for the first time in nearly 40 years thanks to a program-record 12 wins. Saturday comes a visit to Brookings, S.D. to take on the top-ranked Jackrabbits with a berth in the FCS semifinals on the line.
It is another step forward for a Holy Cross program that Chesney — a Lourdes Regional graduate — continues to build. This week, Chesney was named the FCS Region 1 Coach of the Year after leading the Crusaders into the FCS playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.
“When you get out there nothing is going to come easy,” Chesney said after a win over New Hampshire last week. “We’re on a mission. When you boil it down, we’re just on a mission and whenever that mission fails we’re going home. The team looks different next year and the game changes.”
Also named the 2022 Patriot League Coach of the Year, Chesney helped guide Holy Cross to its first undefeated regular season in 31 years and third 11-0 regular season in program history. The 2022 Crusaders became the first Patriot League team ever to win four consecutive outright conference titles; under Chesney’s guidance, Holy Cross has won 16 straight regular-season contests and 17 consecutive Patriot League games.
The Crusaders never trailed in a 35-19 win over New Hampshire last week. Quarterback Matthew Sluka accounted for three touchdowns and Peter Oliver ran for 175 yards and scored twice for Holy Cross, who are in the FCS quarterfinals for the first time since 1983.
Up next is South Dakota State (11-1), whose only loss this year is 7-3 at Iowa in the opener. The Jackrabbits reached the national semifinals in 2021 and 2018, and lost in the national title game in 2020.
“We’ve been preparing for this game for a while,” Chesney said. “This was our goal; but there is more to this goal. We want to continue on this journey and make the most of time we have left.”
The Crusaders have a had season full of high-profile wins, including a Hail Mary walk-off win over FBS foe Buffalo, an overtime league win over a nationally ranked Fordham squad — the 100th win of his career — and beat Harvard for the first time since 2000.
In his five seasons at Holy Cross, Chesney has compiled a 37-16 record and owns a 104-41 record in 13 seasons as a head coach. In his 13 years, Chesney has had just one losing season — going 5-6 in his first year at Holy Cross — and has won at least 10 games four times. His teams have been to the playoffs seven times, including the last four at Holy Cross and his final three seasons at Assumption.