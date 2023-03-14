HAMBURG — There was a stretch for the first quarter when things were working to perfection for the Northumberland Christian boys basketball team.
Chester Charter was playing right into the Warriors hands, content to jack 3-pointers for most of the first quarter, while Northumberland Christian built an eight-point lead.
However, Northumberland Christian coach Jeremiah Bennett knew the Warriors didn't completely take advantage of the Sabres slow start.
"The 3s in the first half, that rimmed out, we've had nights this season, we've they've gone down," Bennett said. "I thought we could have put more pressure on them by jumping out to a bigger lead (at that point)."
The Sabres got untracked in the second quarter as Kevin Miller scored 22 points in the final three quarters, and after being held without a field goal for the 8:42 of the game, Chester Charter rolled to a 56-38 victory over the Warriors on Tuesday night in the PIAA Class A boys basketball second round.
"Once they started to open up the lead, it forced us out of the zone, which I thought we played pretty well with one day of preparation," Bennett said. "But 2-3 is not something we've done much this year, we've been a man-to-man or the 1-3-1 halfcourt trap, but (Chester Charter) was too quick for us to play any of our normal defenses."
For a quarter, it worked to perfection. The Sabres missed all 11 of their shots in the first quarter, while Henry McElroy broke open a 2-1 game with five points over the final two minutes of the quarter, including a three-point play with 32.9 seconds left to push the lead to 9-1. McElroy scored the open the second quarter for the Warriors to take an 11-1 lead, but Miller scored seven and Jabryl Bennett scored six points in a 13-2 run to open the second quarter that gave Chester a 14-13 lead.
Luke Snyder scored back-to-back buckets and the Warriors took a one-point lead into the break, but the second half was all Sabres and big man Azarhis Smith, who scored all 13 of his points after halftime.
Chester Charter scored the first 11 points of the second half, and opened up a 27-17 lead with 4:07 left in the third after Miller converted three foul shots.
The lead would grow to 13, but Cole Knauss knocked down a 3-pointer with 6.7 seconds left to cut the lead back to 10. Northumberland would get it to nine points on two McElroy foul shots with 6:43 left in the game, but the Sabres answered with 10 straight points to put the game away.
It's a disappointing end for the Warriors' seniors — McElroy, Knauss, Snyder and Josh King — who along with Daniel Hayner formed the back bone of an outstanding four-year run in both boys soccer and basketball.
"This senior class modeled a lot of intanagable things to the younger kids, like being in the weight room in the offseason, and things like that," Bennett said. "They are same group of that went to the district soccer championship, and lost by a goal. They've played together and set a great example.
"The positives in the way they played, and the mistakes they've made, they've carry with them. They played hard for four years, and gave it everything they had."
McElroy finished 14 points, while Knauss had nine points. Snyder, at 5-foot-10 playing against the 6-foot-6 Smith, finished with eight points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors, which finish the season at 19-6.
Chester Charter (21-5) advances to play District 3 champion Linville Hill, a 50-42 winner over the City School, in Friday's quarterfinals.
PIAA CLASS A SECOND ROUND
at Hamburg H.S.
CHESTER CHARTER 56, NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN 38
Chester Charter (21-5) 56
Brian Holley 1 1-3 3; Kevin Miller 7 4-5 22; Samaad Powell 0 0-2 0; Jayden Williams 2 2-4 6; Azarhis Smith 6 1-3 13; Zach Howard 0 2-2 2; Jabryl Bennett 3 4-6 10. Totals 19 14-24 56.
3-point goals: Miller 4.
Did not score: Calvin Lewis, Brian Rudd-Loose.
Northumberland Christian (19-6) 38
Conner Bennett 1 0-0 3; Josh King 2 0-0 4; Luke Snyder 4 0-1 8; Cole Knauss 4 0-0 9; Henry McElroy 4 6-10 14. Totals 15 6-11 38.
3-point goals: Bennett, Knauss.
Did not score: Sam Garvin, Alec Phillips, Daniel Hayner.
Score by quarters
Chester Charter;1;15;19;21 — 56
Northumberland Chr.;9;8;8;13 — 38