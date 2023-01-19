The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist, Petr Mrázek made 38 saves, and the Chicago Blackhawks won for the first time in the regular season in Philadelphia in more than 26 years with a 4-1 victory over the Flyers on Thursday night.
Before Thursday, Chicago hadn’t won a regular-season game in Philadelphia since Nov. 9, 1996. The drought comes with a huge asterisk, though, as the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup championship in 2010 in Game 6 in Philadelphia.
Reese Johnson and Tyler Johnson also scored, and Philipp Kurashev had an empty-netter for Chicago.
“This was a good confidence builder,” Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said.
It was the fifth win in six games for the surging Blackhawks, who entered tied with Columbus for fewest points in the league.
Sabres 3, Islanders 2 OT
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dylan Cozens scored 12 seconds into overtime, and Buffalo beat New York.
Alex Tuch and Victor Olofsson also scored for Buffalo, which had dropped five of six. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 stops.
Cozens beat Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin on a breakaway after Rasmus Dahlin’s floating pass sprung him for his 15th goal of the season.
Brock Nelson and Matt Martin scored for New York, and Sorokin made 42 saves. The Islanders have lost seven of the past eight games.
Hurricanes 5, Wild 2
RALEIGH, N.C. — Brent Burns, Brady Skjei and Jalen Chatfield scored to give Carolina another productive offensive outing from its blueliners.
Burns and Skjei scored during Carolina’s three-goal second period, while Chatfield added a third goal from a defenseman for the Hurricanes.
Carolina entered the game with 20 goals and 67 points from defensemen since Nov. 25, which was third in the NHL behind Winnipeg and the New York Rangers.
Bruins 3, Rangers 1
NEW YORK — Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves to help the Bruins to their eighth victory in nine games.
Pavel Zacha, Patrice Bergeron and Connor Clifton scored for NHL-leading Boston, which improved to 15-1-3 in its last 19 games. Brad Marchand and David Krejci each had two assists.
Swayman was working on a shutout before New York defenseman Ben Harpur scored with 4:23 left. The goaltender improved to 6-0-2 in his last eight starts.
Blues 5, Predators 2
ST. LOUIS — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending St. Louis to the victory.
Jordan Binnington made 24 saves, and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins.
Ducks 5, Blue Jackets 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cam Fowler, Trevor Zegras and Adam Henrique each had a goal and an assist, and Anaheim stopped a five-game losing streak.
Simon Benoit and Max Jones also scored for Anaheim, which trailed 3-0 after one period.
Maple Leafs 4, Jets 1
TORONTO — Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews scored twice early in the second period, and Ilya Samosonov made 37 saves.
Panthers 6, Canadiens 2
MONTREAL — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice during Florida’s five-goal second period.